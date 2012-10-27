Despite Breakup, Taylor Swift Still Plans To Buy The House Across The Street From The Kennedys

Photo: Zillow.com
Taylor Swift and Conor Kennedy have split, but that hasn’t dissuaded Swift from purchasing the home across the street from her ex-beau’s grandmother, according to TMZ.In fact the pop star is expected to close on the $4.9 million Hyannis Port, Mass. home in two weeks.
Who cares if Ethel Kennedy, Conor’s grandmother, lives next door?
