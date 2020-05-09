Taylor Swift's fans are freaking out over changes made to her Spotify page — but it's not Scooter Braun's fault

Steve Granitz, Kevin Mazur / Getty Taylor Swift’s fans initially blamed Scooter Braun for the changes to her Spotify page.

Taylor Swift’s fans blamed Scooter Braun for the fact that only Big Machine Label Group’s radio releases of her albums appeared on the artist’s Spotify page on Friday, but the disappearance of the original versions of her albums was due to a technology issue.

Fans accused Braun, whose company Ithaca Holdings acquired Big Machine and, subsequently, Swift’s masters, of hiding the originals so listeners would click on the versions that boast his company’s name.

In an email obtained by Insider, Spotify confirmed that the exclusion of Swift’s original albums from her author page was due to an internal glitch. Her page has since been restored to normal.

When Taylor Swift‘s fans realised that the original versions of her albums had disappeared from her Spotify page on Friday – leaving only Big Machine Label Group’s radio releases – they held Scooter Braun responsible.

However, Insider has obtained an email from Spotify confirming that the glitch occurred during a routine cleanup from the brand’s operations team. Spotify has since confirmed the news on Twitter.

The original versions of Swift’s albums have since been restored to her artist page.

Unfortunately, we woke up to an internal issue with Taylor Swift's artist page, as well as the pages of some Big Machine artists. The issue has been resolved and will be updated for all users momentarily. — Spotify (@Spotify) May 8, 2020

On Friday morning, the “Lover” singer’s fans pointed out that the original versions of “Taylor Swift,” “Speak Now,” “RED,” and “Reputation” were no longer available for streaming on Swift’s artist page and could only be found by manually searching for them.

???? | The regular versions of “reputation”, “RED”, “Speak Now” and “Taylor Swift” no longer appear on Taylor’s Spotify page. They can still be found by searching for them manually. pic.twitter.com/JiTNDOc4Rk — Taylor Swift Updates (@swiftsupdates) May 8, 2020

Braun, whose company Ithaca Holdings bought Big Machine and declared ownership of Swift’s masters in June 2019, has since been in a feud with Swift over the rights to her older music.

And with the disappearance of the “Cruel Summer” singer’s original work from her Spotify page, fans suspected that Braun was only promoting Big Machine’s radio release versions of her music.

They accused him of hiding Swift’s originals, calling him “greedy” and “disgusting” on Twitter.

SCOOTER AND SCOTT HAVE REMOVED THE ORIGINAL ALBUMS FROM TAYLOR’s SPOTIFY PAGE AND THERE’S ONLY THE BIG MACHINE RELEASES VISIBLE ON THE PAGE. ???? THE ORIGINAL ALBUMS COME UP ONLY IF YOU SEARCH FOR THEM. WHAT THE FVCK. pic.twitter.com/BVRIDrLJHo — Hana (@MissAmericHANA) May 8, 2020

THE ALBUMS ARE STILL THERE IF YOU SEARCH THEM UP! BUT SCOOTER TOOK THEM FROM TAYLORS PAGE SO ITS A LOT HARDER FOR PEOPLE TO FIND THEM pic.twitter.com/vcjAYGWGDw — Sophie???? Like Limit… again (@sophitgoesx) May 8, 2020

Scooter thinks using Taylor for money and exploiting her work during a pandemic is a clever move, it’s absolutely disgusting. As Taylor said “In my opinion…just another case of shameless greed in the time of Coronavirus. So tasteless, but very transparent.” #TaylorSwiftSpotify pic.twitter.com/OCsvDkpApT — Hana (@MissAmericHANA) May 8, 2020

However, this issue didn’t just affect Swift’s artist page – other artists under Big Machine like Thomas Rhett, Florida Georgia Line, and The Cadillac Three were also affected.

Spotify The original versions of Florida Georgia Line’s albums ‘Can’t Say I Ain’t Country’ and ‘Dig Your Roots’ were missing from their Spotify pages.

Spotify The Cadillac Three’s original version of their album ‘Legacy’ was missing from their Spotify page.

A representative for Swift didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

