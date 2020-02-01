Taylor Swift slams Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn as 'Trump in a wig' and says she's 'sad' she didn't come out against Trump in 2016

Carlo Allegri/Reuters Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift laid into her home state senator, Republican Marsha Blackburn, calling the lawmaker “Trump in a wig” in her new Netflix documentary “Miss Americana,” which debuted Friday.

“She represents no female interests,” Swift said of Blackburn in a tearful conversation. “She won by being a female applying to the kind of female males want us to be in a horrendous 1950s world.”

The country star said in a tearful conversation with her parents and advisers that she’s “sad” she didn’t come out against then-presidential candidate Donald Trump in 2016.

“If I get bad press for saying, ‘Don’t put a homophobic racist in office,’ then I get bad press for that, I really don’t care,” Swift told her publicist in another scene.

“It’s really basic human rights, and it’s right and wrong at this point, and I can’t see another commercial and see her disguising these policies behind the words ‘Tennessee Christian values,'” Swift said. “Those aren’t Tennessee Christian values. I live in Tennessee. I am Christian. That’s not what we stand for.”

She added, “I need to be on the right side of history.”

Swift broke her political silence when she endorsed Blackburn’s Democratic opponent, former Nashville mayor Phil Bredesen, and Democratic Rep. Jim Cooper in 2018.

“Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me,” Swift wrote of Blackburn in a 2018 Instagram post. “These are not MY Tennessee values.”

But Blackburn, an outspoken Trump ally, went on to win the race by about 11 points.

In the film, Swift’s advisers expressed their concern that the pop star’s political statement would provoke a backlash and inspire threats to her life.

“If I get bad press for saying, ‘Don’t put a homophobic racist in office,’ then I get bad press for that, I really don’t care,” Swift told her publicist in another scene. “I think it is so frilly and spineless of me to stand onstage and go ‘Happy Pride Month, you guys,’ and then not say this, when someone’s literally coming for their neck.”

Blackburn has attempted to minimise Swift’s criticism and praised her in a Thursday statement to Variety.

“Taylor is an exceptionally gifted artist and songwriter, and Nashville is fortunate to be the centre of her creative universe,” Blackburn said. “While there are policy issues on which we may always disagree, we do agree on the need to throw the entertainment community’s collective influence behind legislation protecting songwriters, musicians, and artists from censorship, copyright theft, and profiteering.”

She added, “I wish Taylor the best – she’s earned it.”

Swift said in the film that she was reluctant to talk much about politics in her early years of stardom in part because country artists are told not to “force” their politics on their fans. The film shows how the Dixie Chicks, the all-female country group, were torn apart for criticising former President George W. Bush.

“Part of the fabric of being a country artist is, don’t force your politics on people, let people live their lives – that is grilled into us,” Swift said. “Throughout my whole career, label executives and publishers would just say, ‘Don’t be like the Dixie Chicks,’ and I loved the Dixie Chicks.”

The film presents a broad narrative of Swift’s personal growth and her embrace of activism, particularly following her 2017 sexual assault trial.

“A nice girl doesn’t force her opinions on people. A nice girl smiles and waves and says thank you. A nice girl doesn’t make people feel uncomfortable with her views,” Swift said of the directives she was given, noting she was “obsessed with not getting in trouble.”

She adds, “I’m getting to the point where I can’t listen to people telling me, no, stay of out of it.”

