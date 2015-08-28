'Friends' fans are rejoicing after Taylor Swift sang 'Smelly Cat' with Lisa Kudrow during a recent concert

Noted cat lover Taylor Swift brought her feline obsession to new heights with a recent guest performer on her “1989” world tour.
The singer performed “Smelly Cat,” a little ditty from the ’90s TV show “Friends,” with its originator, Lisa Kudrow, in a concert Wednesday night in Los Angeles.
And now people online can’t stop talking about it.
Here’s their performance.
The song comes from a “Friends” episode where Kudrow, playing the eccentric Phoebe Buffay, strums her guitar in the Central Perk coffee shop and leads her friends in a sing along of her original tune, “Smelly Cat.”
“Smelly Cat” was a viral meme before its time, becoming an oft-quoted and mimicked cultural touchstone for fans of the show.
Since the pair’s performance, people online can’t seem to stop talking about their epic “Smelly Cat” revival. Taylor Swift started trending on Facebook on Thursday morning and “Smelly Cat” also began trending on Twitter.
Here are a few responses from excited Twitter users.
CRYING BECAUSE @taylorswift13 SANG SMELLY CAT WITH @LisaKudrow AKA MY FAVE PHOEBE BUFFAY ON HER CONCERT IN LA LAST NIGHT. OMG OMG #Friends
— Zyra Shemitha (@zyrashemitha) August 27, 2015
Wake up and see that @taylorswift13 sang smelly cat with @LisaKudrow omg. Hilarious and amazing all at the same time
— molly jae (@Mollyjaee) August 27, 2015
It is a daily struggle for me to not buy more cats.
— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) January 19, 2014
While the Kudrow appearance felt random to say the least, it remains to be seen whether any holograms of deceased poets will pop up. There are still about 40 concerts left on the tour, though, and at this point, it wouldn’t surprise us.
