'Friends' fans are rejoicing after Taylor Swift sang 'Smelly Cat' with Lisa Kudrow during a recent concert

YouTube Kudrow and Swift performing ‘Smelly Cat’ on Wednesday.

Noted cat lover Taylor Swift brought her feline obsession to new heights with a recent guest performer on her “1989” world tour.

The singer performed “Smelly Cat,” a little ditty from the ’90s TV show “Friends,” with its originator, Lisa Kudrow, in a concert Wednesday night in Los Angeles.

And now people online can’t stop talking about it.

Here’s their performance.

The song comes from a “Friends” episode where Kudrow, playing the eccentric Phoebe Buffay, strums her guitar in the Central Perk coffee shop and leads her friends in a sing along of her original tune, “Smelly Cat.”

“Smelly Cat” was a viral meme before its time, becoming an oft-quoted and mimicked cultural touchstone for fans of the show.

Since the pair’s performance, people online can’t seem to stop talking about their epic “Smelly Cat” revival. Taylor Swift started trending on Facebook on Thursday morning and “Smelly Cat” also began trending on Twitter.

Here are a few responses from excited Twitter users.

CRYING BECAUSE @taylorswift13 SANG SMELLY CAT WITH @LisaKudrow AKA MY FAVE PHOEBE BUFFAY ON HER CONCERT IN LA LAST NIGHT. OMG OMG #Friends

— Zyra Shemitha (@zyrashemitha) August 27, 2015

Wake up and see that @taylorswift13 sang smelly cat with @LisaKudrow omg. Hilarious and amazing all at the same time — molly jae (@Mollyjaee) August 27, 2015

While it’s a far cry from the tracks on her ’80s-pop-inspired “1989” album, “Smelly Cat” seems like an excellent fit for Swift. The singer has spoken numerous times about her obsession with her two cats, Olivia Benson and Meredith Grey, and regularly posts pictures of them on Tumblr and Instagram.

Check out this picture. Only a true cat lady would rock this robe (which Swift even had embroidered with her name).

This is a good example of what I typically wear on planes, in front of lots of other people who all have eyes. A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Oct 21, 2014 at 12:26pm PDT on

Oct 21, 2014 at 12:26pm PDT

If there’s one thing Swift loves, it’s cats. Smelly or otherwise.

It is a daily struggle for me to not buy more cats. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) January 19, 2014

Of course, Kudrow wasn’t Swift’s first surprise “1989” concert guest. Swift has continually made headlines this summer, performing with artists Lorde and Walk the Moon along her tour route.

Over the course of the tour, Swift’s guests have grown beyond just musicians. A recent concert appearance from folk singer and activist Joan Baez and actress Julia Roberts prompted one woman to post this tongue-in-cheek video portraying Swift welcoming ridiculous guests like a “hologram of Maya Angelou” to her concert stage.

Check that video out here.

While the Kudrow appearance felt random to say the least, it remains to be seen whether any holograms of deceased poets will pop up. There are still about 40 concerts left on the tour, though, and at this point, it wouldn’t surprise us.

