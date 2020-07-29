Taylor Swift sent Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia a 'Folklore' cardigan to celebrate her surprise album

Vanessa Bryant/Instagram/Taylor Swift/YouTube Taylor Swift sent Natalia Bryant one of her ‘Folklore’ cardigans.

Taylor Swift released her eighth studio album “Folklore” as a surprise to fans last week.

To celebrate the album, Swift has been sending “Folklore” cardigans to her friends and fans in reference to a track from the album.

Swift sent a cardigan to Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia, who has been a fan of Swift for years.

“Thank you so much,” Natalia wrote on her Instagram story when she got the cardigan. “I am obsessed with ‘folklore’!!!”

Taylor Swift released her eighth studio album, “Folklore,” on Friday. The 16-track album was announced with less than 24 hours notice, marking a major change from Swift’s typically carefully planned releases.

The album has already received much praise from fans and critics alike, with Insider rating the album a 9.7/10 and Swift instantly breaking records for the biggest Spotify debut of 2020, according to Teen Vogue.

To celebrate the album, Swift has been giving her celebrity friends and her biggest fans “Folklore”-branded cardigans. The cute garments reference the second song on the album, “Cardigan,” and they look just like the sweater Swift wears in the music video for the song.

Taylor Swift/YouTube Taylor Swift has been sending her friends and fans cardigans.

The cable-knit sweater features embroidered stars on the sleeves, and the version Swift is sending to her loved ones has “Taylor Swift” embossed in the bottom right corner of the garment.

Fans can buy their own “Folklore” cardigan on Swift’s website, but it looks slightly different from the version celebrities are receiving. The cardigans available on her website are embossed with “folklore album” on the chest instead of Swift’s name on the bottom.

Stars like Martha Hunt, Jonathan Van Ness,Jennifer Hudson, and Kesha have shown off their cardigans on social media in recent days.

Swift also gave Natalia Bryant, Kobe Bryant’s eldest daughter, a cardigan sweater, as the 17-year-old documented on her Instagram story.

???? IG | Vanessa Bryant and Natalie Bryant sharing their cardigans via Instagram story #cardigan #folklore pic.twitter.com/X7Mvc1dr0f — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) July 25, 2020

“Thank you so much @taylorswift,” Natalia wrote on her Instagram story when she received her cardigan and a note from Swift. “I am OBSESSED with ‘folklore’!!!”

Vanessa Bryant also thanked Swift on Instagram, posting a photo of Natalia posing with her cardigan.

Swift’s relationship with the Bryant family isn’t new. Kobe Bryant presented Swift with her banner at the Staples Centre for “most sold-out performances” in 2015, as ESPN reported, and the experience appeared to bond them.

Christopher Polk / Staff / Getty Images Swift and the Bryant family have been friends for years.

Kobe also attended a Swift concert with Vanessa, Natalia, and Gianna in 2018, according to TMZ.

Swift posted a touching tribute to Kobe and Gianna after their deaths in January, writing: “Kobe meant so much to me and to us all” on Twitter.

My heart is in pieces hearing the news of this unimaginable tragedy. I can’t fathom what the families are going through. Kobe meant so much to me and to us all. Sending my prayers, love, and endless condolences to Vanessa and the family and anyone who lost someone on that flight. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) January 26, 2020

You can find out more about Taylor Swift’s “Folklore” here.

