Twitter Is Loving This Security Sign Reportedly Posted Outside Taylor Swift's Home

Taylor Swift can take herself pretty seriously sometimes, writing bitter love songs such as “Dear John” or emotional break up songs about one of her many ex-boyfriends.

So it was nice to see that Swift may have a sense of humour about herself in this security sign allegedly posted outside of her Rhode Island mansion. The sign references the lyrics to her hit song “I Knew You Were Trouble.”

Twitter is abuzz with the news that the sign could be real.

Hopefully it keeps away creeper intruders from swimming up to her house again.

If you haven’t already had the song stuck in your head all summer, take a listen below:

