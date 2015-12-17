Taylor Swift fires back at critics: 'It scares me how valuable it is to find something problematic about me'

Taylor Swift candidly opened up to Apple Music’s

Beats 1 radio host Zane Lowe about her fears, her vulnerability, and what this past year has shown her — including what it’s like to come under constant scrutiny.

The interview was broadcast yesterday, five days before her “1989” tour documentary debuts on Apple Music, marking the first time she’s let cameras film an entire concert.

Swift credits the letter she wrote criticising Apple for not properly compensating artists as the “starting point” of her relationship with the company.

“It got more attention than I thought it would, because I’ve been echoing these sentiments for years in various ways,” she said. “I was just thinking the way it would go over is, ‘Here’s Taylor nagging again about compensation for writers, producers.’ For anyone who wants to create music, for any little kid who’s taking piano lessons right now, I want them to have an industry to go into.”

Swift brought a similar tenacity to convincing her label to let her leave country and release a pop album. Swift explained that she was met with resistance, but she pushed through and the album became an instant hit.

“I knew I wanted to step out of country and go into pop, I knew I wanted to be very transparent about it,” she said. “Of course, I got a lot of resistance from every part of my team on that, because if something’s working, a lot of people feel like, why would you change that? But I just wanted to make something different than I’d ever made before.”

She also explained that she gets scared when thinking about people trying to find problems with what she’s done, but understands that it’s an unfortunate part of her job. Swift recently came under fire from a prominent feminist critic who called her “1989” tour a “Nazi Barbie routine.”

“Something that scares me a little bit is how valuable it would be to find something that I’ve done wrong, or to find something that is problematic about me,” Swift said. “I do have moments where I get really scared, like, ‘Who’s trying to take pictures inside my hotel room window?’ You live your life with the blinds drawn in every room you go into. And that’s the part that kind of gets to me sometimes, is that every day — like right now, there’s someone in TMZ trying to dig through my trash and figure out what I did wrong.”

“It’s only when I look down the line that I see it being a problem,” she later elaborated. “You have moments where you just get really scared and really paranoid and you feel like there are people just kind of nipping at your heels all the time, blaming stuff on you that you didn’t do, all that. But I can take that, because I wanted this and I get to stand on the stage and I love this.”

Watch the entire interview below:

NOW WATCH: The biggest box office flops of 2015



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.