Taylor Swift is dating Tom Hiddleston, and here are 15 pictures that seem to prove it

Are you sitting down? Because Taylor Swift is reportedly dating Tom Hiddleston.

The “1989” singer was spotted canoodling on the beach with the “Thor” actor (and rumoured future James Bond) while having an apparent date in Rhode Island, where Swift owns a home. “The Sun” obtained several pictures of Swift and Hiddleston gazing out at the Atlantic Ocean and looking very much like a couple.

The two were spotted having a ball together at the Met Gala on May 4, and were filmed dancing to Beyonce’s “Crazy In Love” together at an afterparty in the wee hours of the morning.

Swift dumped her ex-boyfriend, EDM superstar Calvin Harris, just a few months ago. The pair had been dating for over a year. Based on his response on Twitter, Harris — real name Adam Wiles — is pissed.

Check out all the pictures of the new couple over at “The Sun.”

