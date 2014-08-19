Taylor Swift Announces First-Ever Pop Album, Debuts New Music Video

During a much-hyped Yahoo live-stream, Taylor Swift just announced that she’s releasing her first official pop album.

Swift, who has done more country-pop music in the past, will drop her new album, titled “1989” (the year in which she was born), on October 27th.

“I woke up not wanting but needing to make a new style of music,” said the 24-year-old singer, adding that it’s her “favourite album I’ve ever made.”

Here’s the Polaroid picture cover of the album:

Listen to the first single “Shake It Off” below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Taylor rocks quite a few different looks throughout the video:

