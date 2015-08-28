Taylor Swift probably won't be at Apple's big September 9 event, but these artists could be

Shine On Media via YouTube Taylor Swift and guest St. Vincent at a recent Swift show in LA.

Sorry, Swifties: It looks like pop idol Taylor Swift won’t be celebrating her renewed relationship with Apple by showing up to its September 9th event in San Francisco, because she has a show in Houston, Texas the same day.

But this is looking like Apple’s biggest product launch event ever, taking place at San Francisco’s 7,000-seat Bill Graham Civic Auditorium. And it would seem like a waste not to have some major musical talent on hand.

Siri’s not giving any hints, but maybe we can find one.

Here are the Apple-affiliated musicial acts that have a gap in their touring schedule on September 9th:

Drake , who introduced Apple Music on stage earlier this year.

, who introduced Apple Music on stage earlier this year. The Weeknd, who debuted his new single “I Can’t Feel My Face” at that same Apple Music event.

who debuted his new single “I Can’t Feel My Face” at that same Apple Music event. Coldplay, who was on hand at a 2010 event to help Steve Jobs launch the iPod Shuffle.

who was on hand at a 2010 event to help Steve Jobs launch the iPod Shuffle. Run the Jewels and St. Vincent, both of whom have shows on Apple Music’s Beats1 Radio.

and both of whom have shows on Apple Music’s Beats1 Radio. Norah Jones played at a 2009 Apple event.

Sorry, Bono fans: U2 is touring in Amsterdam that same day.

Meanwhile, Lady Gaga (endorsed Apple Ping at a 2010 event), John Legend (played at the 2006 introduction of Apple TV and a new iPod Nano), and Apple executive Dr. Dre himself are not currently touring, which makes them wildcards.

Naturally, Apple could recruit some talent from out of left field. It wouldn’t be the first time Apple surprised us.

Also, Taylor Swift’s Texas concert is at 5pm central time, meaning that she could very well hit both if she were very determined, since Apple’s event starts in the morning.

And of course she’s determined — she’s Taylor Swift.

