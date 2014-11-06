Taylor Swift: The Last Time An Album Sold As Well As Mine Just Did, This Is What I Looked Like

Taylor Swift is celebrating her record-shattering album sales with a goofy photo of herself from 2002 when she was 12 years old.

June 2002 was the last time a record (Eminem’s “The Eminem Show”) sold as many copies in one week as Swift’s “1989” just did.

The former country singer’s first pop album 1.287 million copies in its first week on sale. It’s now the biggest-selling album released in 2014.

Here’s the photo of 12-year-old Swift:

The last time an album sold as many copies as 1989 did first week, it was 2002, I was 12, and going through my 'braids phase'. #nofilternecessary Une photo publiée par Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) le Nov. 11, 2014 at 1:59 PST

She looks quite different now:

