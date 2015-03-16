Taylor Swift says pet cat Meredith owes her $40 million after scratching her leg

GREAT WORK MEREDITH I WAS JUST TRYING TO LOVE YOU AND NOW YOU OWE ME 40 MILLION DOLLARS A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Mar 14, 2015 at 4:18pm PDT

Following rumours that Taylor Swift insured her legs for $US40 million, Swift joked on Instagram that her pet cat Meredith needs to pay up after scratching her across her left thigh.

The Daily Mail reports that the rumour of the $US40 million insurance policy was first written about in The National Enquirer, where a source explained “It seems like a ludicrous sum, but if something was to happen to her legs, Taylor wouldn’t be able to give her signature stage performances.Her $US200 million career would be in big trouble.”

Taylor, who has named her cats Meredith Grey and Olivia Benson after her favourite TV characters, often uploads photos of her cats’ antics to Instagram for her millions of fans to see.

While Swift has not confirmed the rumours of the leg insurance, it’s definitely very on-brand of her to make a mockery of these things publicly. She recently posted a photo of herself baring her midriff in a bikini to quell the longtime rumour that she didn’t have a belly button.

