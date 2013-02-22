Taylor Swift Performed In A Wedding Dress At The Brit Awards—Here's Today's Buzz

Photo: Matt Kent / Getty Images

During last night’s Brit Awards, Taylor Swift came out on stage in a very bulky white wedding dress while ex-boyfriend Harry Styles was in the audience. She tossed it aside mid-number for a racier lacy number and knee-high boots.Sony finally announced its PlayStation 4 in NYC yesterday, but didn’t show any hardware. Bummer. It’s expected to hit stores this holiday season.



We haven’t heard anything on the “50 Shades of Grey” film front in a while. However, Universal Pictures chairman Adam Fogelson says the movie could hit theatres as early as next summer.

Rihanna and Chris Brown are still together. The “We Found Love” singer shared a photo of the two sharing Rihanna’s 25th birthday together on Instagram.

Spice Girls’ Mel B will replace Sharon Osbourne as a judge on “America’s Got Talent.”

BBC has already ordered an Oscar Pistorius documentary.

Bill O’Reilly will followup his best-selling books on the killing of presidents Kennedy and Lincoln with “Killing Jesus: A History.” The book will be released September 24.

