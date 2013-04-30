HOUSE OF THE DAY: Taylor Swift Supposedly Paid $17.75 Million In Cash For A Rhode Island Mansion

TMZ and celebrity real estate blog The Real Estalker are reporting that Taylor Swift has bought a 11,000-square-foot home in Rhode Island for $17.75 million.

And what’s more, the 23-year-old reportedly wired the money directly and paid in cash, which might explain how the cost dropped from the original $20 million asking price.

The home was built in 1930, and sits on the highest point in Watch Hill, RI with 700 feet of shoreline and views of Little Narragansett Bay.

It has eight bedrooms, eight fireplaces, and a pool in the back. The property is both walled and gated, and sits on what is thought to be the highest point of waterfront land on the entire eastern seaboard, according to The Real Estalker.

These listing photos, courtesy of Zillow, are from when the home hit the market for $24 million back in 2011.

This is High Watch in Rhode Island, Taylor Swift's newest mansion.

She paid for the gorgeous home in cash, TMZ reported.

Inside, Swift's new pad has over 11,000 square feet of space.

The home has high ceilings and eight fireplaces.

The dining room seats eight, and the kitchen comes with up-to-date amenities like a Sub-Zero fridge.

There are gorgeous views of Fishers Island Sound, Little Narragansett Bay, and The Watch Hill Light House.

Which are even more spectacular from the outdoor terrace.

The home sits on 5.23 acres of water front property.

Which includes 700 feet of sandy shoreline, perfect for the upcoming summer months.

