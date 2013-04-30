HOUSE OF THE DAY: Taylor Swift Supposedly Paid $17.75 Million In Cash For A Rhode Island Mansion

TMZ and celebrity real estate blog The Real Estalker are reporting that Taylor Swift has bought a 11,000-square-foot home in Rhode Island for $17.75 million.



And what’s more, the 23-year-old reportedly wired the money directly and paid in cash, which might explain how the cost dropped from the original $20 million asking price.

The home was built in 1930, and sits on the highest point in Watch Hill, RI with 700 feet of shoreline and views of Little Narragansett Bay.

It has eight bedrooms, eight fireplaces, and a pool in the back. The property is both walled and gated, and sits on what is thought to be the highest point of waterfront land on the entire eastern seaboard, according to The Real Estalker.

These listing photos, courtesy of Zillow, are from when the home hit the market for $24 million back in 2011.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.