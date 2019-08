Taylor Swift showed off her new platinum bob at Coachella. She seemed to be having the time of her life, and especially loved dancing to Rihanna’s surprise performance during her boyfriend, Calvin Harris’, set.

Story by Anjelica Oswald and editing by Chelsea Pineda

