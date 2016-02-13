Taylor Swift calls out Kanye West for 'misogynistic' lyric about her

It was the lyric that got the most attention when Kanye West released his new album during an event Thursday.

“I made that b—- famous,” he says on the song “Famous,” referring to a “Taylor” who is pretty clearly the country-turned-pop singer whose VMA acceptance speech he notoriously interrupted in 2009.

At first, there was speculation that Swift might be in on the reference, but that quickly ended when the Swift’s publicist released a statement, as Variety reports, saying the singer did not approve the song, and in fact cautioned West against a “misogynistic message” for his new album, “The Life of Pablo.”

“Kanye did not call for approval,” Swift’s spokesperson said. “But to ask Taylor to release his single Famous on her Twitter account. She declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message. Taylor was never made aware of the actual lyric, ‘I made that bitch famous.'”

The dismissive lyrical reference to Taylor Swift, as expected, has caused pushback online. Swift’s younger brother Austin filmed himself throwing out his Yeezy Boosts in response.





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.