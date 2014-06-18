Taylor Swift Has Been Leaving Awesome Comments All Over Her Fans' Instagram Photos

Taylor Swift gets Instagram.

The pop idol has taken to the social network to leave inspiring and sometimes hilarious comments on her fans’ photos, which she can see if the user has tagged Swift in their picture.

Perhaps this is the real case for using #hashtags.

The Washington Post reports:

Sometimes her comments are brief; if someone tags her in a photo that explains their level of Swift devotion, she will reply to thank them:“Thank you so much for being at my show! I can’t believe you chose me over senior prom!” Or if the fan posts a photo from your concert:“Thanks for spending so much time making that poster!!! And it was so cool that you just called me your hero.”

She also leaves funny comments, like this one about her lettuce purchase:

This isn’t a PR ploy; the comments seem genuine and not at all scripted. Swift has always been known for appreciating her (millions and millions of) fans. She’s also been lightly mocked for being “surprised” when fans know the words to her songs or her concerts sell out in minutes.

It’s eye-rolling for the rest of us (why is she always pretending like she doesn’t realise she’s famous?) but you have to hand it to her. She’s endearing. There’s a reason people can’t get enough of Swift — she’s the best friend people wish they had.

Take a look at some of the comments she’s been leaving on Instagram.

She’s sympathetic:

She appreciates fan art:

She comments in Spanish:

She congratulates people on their accomplishments:

And she’s everyone else’s biggest fan:

