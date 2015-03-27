Taylor Swift is 6th on Fortune's 'Greatest World Leaders' list

Fortune came out with its second annual “World’s Greatest Leaders” list, where it names 50 of the biggest and most influential names in business, entertainment, and politics.

Taylor Swift is number 6.

From Fortune,

Taylor Swift didn’t become the highest-paid woman in the music business by accident. Pop’s savviest star has crossed swords with Spotify, embraced corporate sponsorship, and moved to secure dozens of trademarks (including phrases like “This sick beat”) — plus she has proved shrewder at honing a brand in the social media age than virtually any other person or company. And she’s done it without resorting to dumbed-down salacious gimmickry. (Swift, ahem, is arguably the anti — Miley Cyrus.) With 1989, the top-selling album in 2014, Swift’s efforts to ensure she gets paid for her music could have a huge ripple effect on the way artists are compensated in an era of free streaming.

Pope Francis is number 4, while Tim Cook grabs the number one spot.

You can look at the full list here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.