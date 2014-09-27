Taylor Swift Had An Incredible Response To A Tumblr Meme About Herself

Taylor Swift is known for engaging with her fans on social media, but the singer’s latest response to a weird Tumblr meme may be her best interaction yet.

On Thursday, Swift was spotted in New York City wearing a shirt that read “no its becky.” She also posted

a picture of herself in the shirt to Tumblr, and, referencing her upcoming “1989″ album, wrote, “I’m kind of rethinking the album cover.”

The phrase goes back to a bizarre, popular Tumblr meme, in which a photo of a pretty high school girl named Becky (which is actually a picture of Swift) is posted above a story warning about the dangers of pot.

Apparently, Becky died at a party after “snorting marijuana.” When a commenter pointed out that the photo was actually of a teenage Taylor Swift, the user adamantly responded, “no its becky.”

After Swift posted the photo of herself in the “no its becky” shirt, acknowledging the meme, fans went bonkers:













Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.