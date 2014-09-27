Taylor Swift Had An Incredible Response To A Tumblr Meme About Herself

Aly Weisman

Taylor Swift is known for engaging with her fans on social media, but the singer’s latest response to a weird Tumblr meme may be her best interaction yet.

On Thursday, Swift was spotted in New York City wearing a shirt that read “no its becky.” She also posted
a picture of herself in the shirt to Tumblr, and, referencing her upcoming “1989″ album, wrote, “I’m kind of rethinking the album cover.”

Taylor swift tumblr no its beckyTumblr.com

The phrase goes back to a bizarre, popular Tumblr meme, in which a photo of a pretty high school girl named Becky (which is actually a picture of Swift) is posted above a story warning about the dangers of pot.

Apparently, Becky died at a party after “snorting marijuana.” When a commenter pointed out that the photo was actually of a teenage Taylor Swift, the user adamantly responded, “no its becky.”

Taylor swift no its becky tumblrTumblr

After Swift posted the photo of herself in the “no its becky” shirt, acknowledging the meme, fans went bonkers:






Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.