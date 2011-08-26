Taylor Swift Buys A $2.5 Million Estate In Nashville For Her Parents

taylor swift houseTaylor Swift’s $2.5 million home in Nashville.

Nashville is the perfect location for any country star.Which is why country/pop singer Taylor Swift just bought a $2.5 million dollar 5,600 square-foot estate there (via Curbed).

Swift bought the house for her parents, who have lived in Nashville since she was 14 years old, according to CasaSugar.

Swift’s new pad features four bedrooms, 4.5 baths, a curved staircase, crown moldings, a vaulted beam ceiling in the living room, floor to ceiling doors, a marble fireplace and famous neighbours Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman.

The house, which has an old Southern charm, is known as “The Northumberland Estate.”

The foyer with a spiral staircase

The blue dining room

The piano room

The kitchen

The den or library

A terrace with floor to ceiling windows

A view of the spiral staircase and chandelier

The bathroom

One of the four bedroom's in Swift's house

A room with a day bed

The rocking horse in the corner adds a homey touch

Another bedroom with a canopy bed

Pool at night

Another view of the pool

The backyard

