Taylor Swift Buys A $2.5 Million Estate In Nashville For Her Parents

Taylor Swift’s $2.5 million home in Nashville.

Nashville is the perfect location for any country star.Which is why country/pop singer Taylor Swift just bought a $2.5 million dollar 5,600 square-foot estate there (via Curbed).



Swift bought the house for her parents, who have lived in Nashville since she was 14 years old, according to CasaSugar.

Swift’s new pad features four bedrooms, 4.5 baths, a curved staircase, crown moldings, a vaulted beam ceiling in the living room, floor to ceiling doors, a marble fireplace and famous neighbours Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman.

The house, which has an old Southern charm, is known as “The Northumberland Estate.”

