Taylor Swift was covered up by Brad Paisley on a Nashville country musicians mural and her fans are furious

Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic, Rob Grabowski/Invision/File/AP 31-year-old Taylor Swift, who has drifted away from the country genre in recent years, was replaced by country singer Brad Paisley on the Nashville mural.

An iconic country music landmark is the Legends Corner bar and mural in Nashville, where 14 of the genre’s all-time biggest stars are painted.

Up until a few days ago, Taylor Swift was one of four women featured on the Legends Corner, but she was painted over and replaced with Brad Paisley.

Swift’s fans aren’t happy. “Young Taylor ran country” trended on Twitter after fans noticed the change, which will include two additional new musicians painted into the scene.

Taylor Swift has been diving back into her country roots on her 2020 albums “Folklore” and “Evermore,” but in Nashville, Tennessee she’s been scrubbed from a country music landmark.

Legends Corner is a classic honky tonk bar in Nashville that features live country music and a popular mural outside. Unveiled around early 2017, the Legends Corner mural features 14 country stars from past and present. 31-year-old Swift was one of the 14 famous faces up until a few days ago, when WZTV Nashville reported that artist Tim Davis had replaced Swift with country singer Brad Paisley.

‘YOUNG TAYLOR RAN COUNTRY’ trends worldwide on Twitter after Taylor Swift is replaced by Brad Paisley on the Legends Corner mural in downtown Nashville. pic.twitter.com/AhTzvd3LUy — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 25, 2020

The other artists on the mural are Tim McGraw, Loretta Lynn, Blake Shelton, Dierks Bentley, Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash, Keith Urban, Merle Haggard, Reba McEntire, Alan Jackson, George Strait, Dolly Parton, and Garth Brooks. Organisers told WZTV Nashville that two new additions will be included in the mural, and speculation is that another woman besides Swift, Lynn, McEntire, and Parton will be added.

However, the decision to erase Swift wasn’t taken lightly by the singer’s fans. “Young Taylor ran country” trended on Twitter after Swifties were made aware of her replacement.

Nashville really took Taylor Swift who is the youngest person to ever win 'The Pinnacle Award' for her contribution in country music & popularized the genre overseas off of the Legends Corner Mural, and gave her spot to Brad Paisley who released a song like ‘accidental racist’ ???? pic.twitter.com/w8DFqCEkCO — arpit ⛄ (@briannerbananer) December 25, 2020

Tweets pointed out that Swift was just 23 when she became the youngest recipient of the Pinnacle Award, a rare honour awarded by the Country Music Awards to artists like Swift and Brooks who dominated worldwide charts with country music. Swift received the recognition in 2013 when she released her fourth studio album “Red.”

Since then, Swift has deviated from country music to release more pop records, but on 2020 tracks like “Betty” and “Cowboy Like Me” she revisited her country roots.

Fearless is not the MOST AWARDED COUNTRY ALBUM ever just for them to do this YOUNG TAYLOR RAN COUNTRY pic.twitter.com/rmcsMTCYOq — TUSHAR (@reputushion) December 25, 2020

Swift fans were also eager to point out that her second studio album “Fearless” is the most-awarded country album of all time â€” including the 2008 Album of the Year award at the Grammys. Nonetheless, the organisers behind the Nashville Country Legends mural saw fit to replace Swift with a different country icon.

