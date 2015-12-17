Taylor Swift's mum encouraged her to write a letter that changed the music industry forever

In June 2015, Taylor Swift wrote a letter on her blog criticising Apple Music. The newly launched streaming service would offer subscribers a free three-month trial, but not pay artists royalties during that time.

Swift saw that this would hurt budding or struggling artists, so she spoke out against it and withheld her latest album, “1989,” from Apple Music.

Swift almost didn’t post the letter. However, she got some advice from her mum that made her realise that publishing it was the right thing to do.

“I wrote this letter really quickly, and in the morning I just read it to my mum and I was like, ‘you’re gonna say this is a bad idea and probably talk me out of this, but I had to get it out. I had to get it off my chest. I probably won’t post it,'” she said in an interview with Apple Music.

“But after I read it she just said, ‘it’s the right thing. You have to go based on what you actually feel about these kinds of things or else sit there in silence and watch things happen and say ‘maybe if I’d spoken up, something would have changed.”

The advice, and Swift’s letter, worked. Apple changed its policy the next day.

Story by Ian Phillips and editing by Stephen Parkhurst

