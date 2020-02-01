Taylor Swift may be one of the most successful pop stars in the world, but women who watch 'Miss Americana' will know her struggles all too well

Courtesy of Netflix ‘Miss Americana’ was released in select theatres and on Netflix on Friday.

The new Taylor Swift documentary “Miss Americana” was released on Netflix and in select theatres on Friday.

The documentary follows Swift’s trajectory throughout her career and leads up to her revelation that she needs to speak publicly about her political beliefs.

Aside from endorsing a democrat in the 2018 midterm elections, the documentary is also an enlightening look into all the different aspects of sexism Swift has had to face as a young woman in the music industry.

Her struggles, at their core, are surprisingly relatable to the everyday misogyny many American women deal with.

Taylor Swift has always been known for writing relatable songs that resonate with young women, so it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that her life, while extraordinarily unrelatable in terms of career path, will likely still resonate with female fans when they sit down to watch the new Netflix documentary, “Miss Americana,” out Friday.

There are plenty of small, sweet moments like Swift pouring too much ice into a glass of white wine for her childhood best friend Abigail Anderson Lucier (yes, theAbigail name-dropped in the 2008 song “Fifteen”), the singer feeding her cat Olivia at her dining room table, and joking about how her mum, Andrea Swift, adopted a Great Dane after “both of her kids were out of the house.”

Of course, as mums tend to do, Andrea corrects the joke to set it back in reality. “She’s actually my cancer dog,” Andrea explains. “I’m happy that worked out for you. I’m sorry you had cancer,” Swift responds with a laugh, still not willing to let a lighthearted moment turn into a dark one.

But aside from showing Swift’s dry sense of humour and a look at her closest relationships, ‘Miss Americana,’ at its core, is a feminist story about a woman constantly combatting systemic misogyny

Many similar reviews of the documentary have said the most pivotal moment in the documentary is when Swift tearfully explains to her father, Scott Swift, and a team of men exactly why she needs to speak out against Tennessee Republican Marsha Blackburn in the 2018 midterm elections.

Scott, whose main concern is the safety of his daughter, tries to sway Swift from getting political publicly by asking if well-known rockstars would have done the same.

“Does Bob Hope do it? Does Bing Crosby do it? Does Mick Jagger do it?” he asks Swift, who then looks over at her mum, utterly confused.

Tremolo Productions/Netflix Taylor Swift instinctively looked over at her mum in confusion.

“First of all, these aren’t your dad’s celebrities and these aren’t your dad’s Republicans,” Swift retorts. “I’m saying right now that this is something I know is right and, you guys, I need to be on the right side of history.”

But while this scene is the most important in the documentary, it’s also the hardest to watch.

Swift tries to collect herself through her tears and says, “I just want to read you what I wrote, and I’m gonna try to start… I just really want you to know that this is important to me,” while multiple men interrupt her and keep talking to the point where she stops. It’s a moment that will likely resonate deeply with a lot of women.

When Swift finally gets a chance to have the floor completely, her voice cracks as she rattles off every point as quickly as she can. “It really is a big deal to me. She votes against fair pay for women, she votes against the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which is just basically protecting us from domestic abuse and stalking. Stalking!” she says as she points to herself.

Earlier in the documentary, Swift also mentions casually to Brendon Urie that one of her apartments had been broken into a few months prior and the man who did it slept in her bed. “Didn’t like it,” she adds.

But the reason Swift decided to get political in the first place stems from a traumatic, and overwhelmingly female, experience

Swift narrates the experience she had during her 2017 sexual assault case, in which she famously won $US1 after a judge decided an ex-radio DJ had indeed groped her at a 2013 meet-and-greet. But even despite winning in the eyes of the law, Swift said her case didn’t feel like a win at all.

“You don’t feel a sense of any victory when you win, because the process is so dehumanising,” Swift says. “This is with seven witnesses and a photo. What happens when you get raped, and it’s your word against his?”

Theo Stroomer/Getty Images A message displaying lyrics from Taylor Swift’s song ‘Ours’ was displayed across the street from the civil case of Taylor Swift vs David Mueller at the Alfred A. Arraj courthouse on August 14, 2017 in Denver, Colorado.

Feeling like your basic human rights are being stripped away and being sexually assaulted (which young women are especially at risk for) are two massive examples of systemic misogyny that Swift, along with millions of women who are not international pop stars, has had to deal with.

But ‘Miss Americana’ also shows that the ‘Lover’ singer isn’t immune to casual sexism and internalized misogyny either

She bravely opens up about struggling with an eating disorder, revealing that she can’t look at photos of herself because she’ll pick them apart, she scrutinizes her face in the “ME!” music video, thinking she looks too mean (the concept of “resting b—- face comes to mind), and she even questions why she just keeps saying sorry when there’s nothing to be sorry for.

“I’m trying to be as educated as possible on how to respect people, on how to de-program the misogyny in my own brain. Toss it out, reject it, and resist it,” she says. “Like, there is no such thing as a slut. There is no such thing as a b—-. There is no such thing as someone who’s bossy, there’s just a boss.”

She adds: “We don’t want to be condemned for being multifaceted.”

In a year where women’s stories have continued to get snubbed at awards shows and women’s rights are more at risk than ever, Swift’s ability to be completely vulnerable and call out various layers of misogyny in a single 85-minute film should not be overlooked.

Because for women, we know these struggles all too well.

Grade: A

