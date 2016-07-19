Taylor Swift might've accidentally revealed that she wrote her response to Kanye a long time ago

Taylor Swift issued a, well, swift response on Instagram last night after Kim Kardashian posted video of her approving a controversial Kanye West lyric that she had publicly disavowed. But, eagle-eyed drama fans have looked at Swift’s note very closely, and it looks like the singer might have actually written it in advance some time ago.

As Select All points out, the “Shake It Off” singer’s statement was written with the iPhone’s Notes app and then uploaded to Instagram. Everybody who has an iPhone has notes, and it’s often thought of as a quick, go-to place to compose something on the fly. But that doesn’t appear to be what Swift did.



The key thing to note on the screenshot Swift uploaded? In the upper-left corner of the statement it says “< Search.” This option does not appear when you’re writing a note for the first time. It just appears when you’ve used the app’s search function to try to find a pre-existing note. Since it appears in Swift’s screenshot, it would seem that the singer might have written the note long enough ago that it didn’t appear in listing of the most-recent notes at the top of the app, and she needed to search for it.

Swift knew that Kardashian’s video could be coming since at least as far back as the recent GQ profile about Kanye’s superstar wife. Might she have written the statement back then, and had it ready for the big moment? Or perhaps she was just pouring over each word and every phrasing with her team before sharing it. Either way, it’s not as authentic as the Notes app medium would suggest.

Another detail that suggests the statement was pre-written, or at least heavily workshopped? At the top there’s a very faint line of text that appears to read “because it doesn’t exist.” This faint text appears in the app while scrolling through a long note. Presumably, Swift’s note was much longer than what she posted to Instagram. Was this a rough draft of an earlier statement where she denied that the footage of her approving the lyric existed? Swift might have revealed more than she meant to with this statement.

The biggest takeaway from this is that there’s no detail too small for pop fans to scrutinize for clues.

NOW WATCH: Taylor Swift won the Taylor Swift Award



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.