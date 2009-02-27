Taylor Swift Makes Record-Breaking Appearance Atop Album Charts

Taylor Swift latest album Fearless, just logged more weeks at the top of Billboard‘s albums chart than any disc this decade. It’s the latest indication that Taylorr is perhaps the biggest driver of CD sales these days.



With this week’s chart, Swift logs her 10th, non-consecutive week at No. 1. Billboard reports that no other artist has spent that much time at the top since Santana’s Supernatural was there for 12 weeks in 1999 and 2000. Furthermore, Swift finds herself in exclusive company among female solo artists: only eight other albums by solo women have spent 10 or more weeks at No. 1.

