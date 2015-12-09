Listening to Taylor Swift can make food taste better, according to a new study

A new study from the University of Oxford suggests that food can be paired with music just like it would be paired with wine to enhance the overall experience. The study found that adding a dash of pop music — like some Taylor Swift — to your Chinese food will make the meal taste better.

Charles Spence, a professor of experimental psychology at Oxford, spearheaded the project. He had 700 volunteers eat take-out while listening to different types of music. He then asked his subjects to rate the dishes on a scale of one to 10.

The study found strong correlations between several food and music groups. Rock music, like Bruce Springsteen, made spicier food seem spicier. Jazzy Frank Sinatra and Nina Simone enhanced the flavour of sushi. Finally, classical music like Vivaldi and Pavarotti made the perfect pairing for pasta.

Not all the music Spence tested made a match. Neither hip-hop nor R&B music particularly enhanced the experiences of any of the food tested.

Story and editing by Andrew Fowler

