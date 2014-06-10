Taylor Swift Made Ed Sheeran A Very Intricate Drake-Themed Needlepoint

If Taylor Swift says needlepoint is cool, we should believe her.

The pop idol — who has dabbled in the world of arts and crafts before — apparently made her friend, singer Ed Sheeran, a Drake-themed needlepoint to hang in his home.

Callie Buesman at Jezebel points out that the gift is featured in the MTV documentary “9 Days and Nights of Ed Sheeran,” which Buesman watched.

She writes,

This is a needlepoint drawing of Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift scaling some stairs. They started at the bottom, and now they’re here — sort of in the middle of the stairs, having a melodic conversation about “CATS” and “LEGOS.”

Be on the lookout for Grandmas trying to make a buck on Etsy with replicas of this amazing work of art.

