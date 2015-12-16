A 19-year-old looks so much like Taylor Swift that people stop her and ask to take photos

Olivia Sturgiss, a 19-year-old from Australia, gained 19,000 Instagram followers and got mobbed at a concert because of her uncanny resemblance to Taylor Swift.

Sturgiss is a diehard Swift fan. After “1989” came out, she decided to (in her own words) “steal Swift’s haircut,” and started posting Swift lookalike photos on Instagram. Fans began to take notice, and Sturgiss developed a following.

She told BuzzFeed that dozens of people stopped her to take photos at a recent Taylor Swift concert. Later that night, a Swift fan group set up a meet-and-greet with her idol.

Sturgiss told INSIDER she hopes to use her unlikely online fame to raise awareness for uterine and endometrial cancer.

Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Carl Mueller

