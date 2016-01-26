A 21-year-old who looks exactly like Taylor Swift shut down the people who body-shamed her

Keitra Jane is a 21-year-old student at the University of Utah who looks so much like Taylor Swift that she gets stopped on the street for photos.
Recently, her resemblance to the pop star took an alarming turn when internet commentators criticised her weight on a YouTube video. Instead of ignoring the haters, Jane used them to make a statement.
Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Stephen Parkhurst
