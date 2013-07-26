Taylor Swift Leaves $500 Tip On $800 Meal At Philly Restaurant

Taylor Swift, with Austin Mahone and Ed Sheeran, left a 62.5% tip on her $800 dinner in Philly after learning she was nominated for a VMA.

Justin Bieber may be peeing in restaurant kitchen corners, but Taylor Swift is leaving better impressions where she dines.



The 23-year-old pop star left a whopping $500 tip on an $800 bill at Ralph’s Italian Restauran following a Philadelphia concert stop last week.

Swift — who ordered the chicken parmesan, if you must know — treated 18 members of her tour crew, including opening singers Austin Mahone and Ed Sheeran, to the Italian meal.

She also took pictures with the restaurant staff and gave the chef two tickets to her concert for the following night.

Ralph’s restaurant posted the below photo to their Facebook account following the encounter.

“Taylor Swift after her show, along with opening acts Ed Sheeran and Austin Mahone and the late night Ralph’s staff. From her graciousness upon arrival for us staying open, to the extremely generous tip before leaving, she was a pleasure to have dine with us! Probably the biggest celebrity to visit Ralph’s in recent memory!”

The dinner was held on the same night Swift learned she was nominated for an MTV Video Music Award, and the group celebrated by taking the above photo spelling out V-M-A with their hands.

Hopefully Kanye West won’t rip an award out them this year.

