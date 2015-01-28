Hackers Allegedly Leak Twitter DMs Between Taylor Swift And A Jonas Brother

Earlier today, Taylor Swift’s Twitter account was allegedly hacked by Lizard Squad, the same international hackers that took down the Playstation network over the holidays.

With the hack came leaked DMs, allegedly between Swift and Nick Jonas.

The DMs are as “Taylor Swift” as you can imagine: very PG, sweet messages.

She also DMed with YouTuber PewDiPie.

Here are the DMs:

(h/t Gawker)

