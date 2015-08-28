Taylor Swift performed her final LA concert last night and the surprise celebrity guests were incredible

Taylor Swift ended her sold-out, five-night run of the L.A. leg of her 1989 World Tour show last night at the Staples Center.

After bringing out various surprise celebrity guests throughout her sold-out tour — including EllenDeGeneres, Mary J.Blige, Alanis Morissette, and Chris Rock this week alone — Swift really saved the best for last.

First, Swift pal Selena Gomez came out Wednesday night in a coordinating outfit. The young Swifties went nuts as the two performed a duet to Gomez’s new hit single, “Good For You”:





Then, Lisa Kudrow came on stage with a guitar as her “Phoebe” character from “Friends.”

No joke @taylorswift13 is duetting “smelly cat” with Lisa Kudrow onstage right now #1989WorldTourLA pic.twitter.com/IZvoEQjRKM

— MTV Pop (@mtvpop) August 27, 2015





Swift asked Kudrow, “What song are you going to sing, Phoebe?” and the two then went into a rendition of her famous “Friends” song, “Smelly Cat.”

Next up, Justin Timberlake.



“This has been so hard to keep a secret. You have no idea,” Swift told the crowd. “He’s been a great friend to me, and will be remembered as one of the greatest musicians of our generation. Justin hasn’t performed since he became a dad, so I’m just honored that this is his first performance. Anyone who knows me knows that this is my favourite artist. I am obsessed with his music. It is the one thing that everyone in the world has in common.”

And with that, the two performed his hit single, “Mirrors”:



A slew of celebrities were in the audience to catch Swift’s record-breaking five sold out L.A. shows.

Kate Hudson brought her sons: “TSwift with my boys

