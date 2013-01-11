Taylor Swift Kind Of Just Confirmed Her Split From Harry Styles

Taylor Swift is already back in the recording studio loaded with all sorts of new feelings.

Photo: Associated Press

On Monday, we were the first to tell you that Taylor Swift and Harry Styles called it quits after a blowout fight in the British Virgin Islands.While the young couple only dated for two months, everyone’s first reaction to the news was that Swift would clearly make an album of it.



Some even joked the 23-year-old singer would write a song about her One Direction boy bander ex titled “I went in the wrong direction.”

And now just four days after news of the split, Swift is already back in the recording studio with two months worth of fresh new content.

The singer confirmed it herself this afternoon to her nearly 23 million Twitter followers:

Photo: Twitter.com/TaylorSwift13

Looks like these two are never, ever getting back together and we’ll have to wait for the new album to know exactly what went wrong on Virgin Gorda.

