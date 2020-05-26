Taylor Swift reportedly produced a cover of her own song using a Swedish pseudonym, performed by her brother using a fake band name

Taylor Swift/YouTube ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ was the lead single for Taylor Swift’s 2017 album ‘Reputation.’

Taylor Swift recently said she is “very stoked” about a new cover of her song, “Look What You Made Me Do,” that was featured on “Killing Eve.”

The cover was performed by Jack Leopards & The Dolphin Club, which appears to be a fake band name created by Swift, her brother Austin, and producer Jack Antonoff.

Nils Sjöberg is listed as a producer on the song, which is the pseudonym Swift used when she secretly co-wrote Calvin Harris’ hit song “This Is What You Came For.”

Fans believe the fake names were created so that Scooter Braun, who owns her former record label, wouldn’t receive royalties from the cover.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Taylor Swift shared a new cover of her 2017 single, “Look What You Made Me Do,” recorded by Jack Leopards & The Dolphin Club – a band that appears not to exist.

Swift shared minimal details about the cover, but tweeted that she’s “very stoked” about the new version, which was featured on the BBC’s Emmy-winning drama series “Killing Eve.”

this band literally didn't exist until today, TAYLOR SWIFT STRIKES AGAIN https://t.co/5kW1OFZfO3 — Adam Patla (@apat10) May 25, 2020

Swift’s fans immediately kicked into conspiracy theory mode.

Because the pop star often hides hints and Easter eggs in her social media posts, many fans began to investigate the origins of the cover. Naturally, they wondered about Jack Leopards & The Dolphin Club, an artist that doesn’t have any other songs or activity online.

Fan accounts quickly realised that Jack Leopards & The Dolphin Club likely refers to Swift, her brother Austin Swift, and producer Jack Antonoff.

Back in February, the Daily Mail reported that Swift had asked “Killing Eve” executive producer Phoebe Waller-Bridge if her brother could contribute to the song’s soundtrack.

Additionally, Austin had previously changed his name on Twitter to “The Dolphin Club,” and the song’s artwork appears to be an edit of a photo of Austin as a child. He appears to be the song’s vocalist.

Here’s a comparison between the vocals from “Look What You Made Me Do” cover by Jack Leopards & The Dolphin Club and Austin Swift talking on “Cover Versions”. We believe it’s Austin Swift singing on the cover! What do you guys think? pic.twitter.com/sJ24CL3j6I — Taylor Swift Facts (@blessedswifty) May 25, 2020

Jack Leopards & The Dolphin Club ???? pic.twitter.com/TUQxizZ7n5 — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) May 25, 2020

The band that covered LWYMMD is Jack Leopards and the Dolphin Club Jack obviously refers to Jack Antonoff The Dolphin Club refers to Austin which means “Leopards” refers to Taylor pic.twitter.com/ltFkWzLiUK — Audrey ???? (@almostfuckingdo) May 25, 2020

2016 // when Austin posted this video of DULFUNS being sighted by them and Taylor having a blast freaking out over them. https://t.co/ulW9zpuzCF pic.twitter.com/9gqczQvFes — ????????????????, Arshia | Berlin (@TheSeagullShirt) May 25, 2020

Sleuthy Swift fans also discovered that Nils Sjöberg is credited as a producer on the cover, in addition to Antonoff.

“Nils Sjöberg” is the famous pseudonym that Swift used when she secretly cowrote Calvin Harris’ hit song “This is What You Came For.”

???? | It appears that Nils Sjöberg (Taylor’s songwriting pseudonym on TIWYCF) is a producer on the Jack Leopards & The Dolphin Club’s “cover” of LWYMMD There was also talk of Taylor wanting her brother Austin Swift to sing on the Killing Eve soundtrack… ???? pic.twitter.com/ttWHmY0w6l — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) May 25, 2020

To top it all off, Swift liked some posts on Tumblr that appear to confirm all these theories.

Taylor Swift/Tumblr Taylor Swift frequently uses Tumblr to communicate with her fans.

It has been speculated that Swift asked her brother to record the cover, as well as engineered the use of fake names, so that Scooter Braun and Big Machine Records wouldn’t receive any royalties.

Braun infamously took control of Swift’s former label in 2019. The purchase granted Braun ownership of Swift’s first six albums, from her self-titled debut to 2017’s “Reputation.”

Taylor made up a whole band called “Jack Leopards and The Dolphin club” consisting of herself, Austin Swift and Jack Antonoff to cover LWYMMD which is sung by Austin, partly produced by Taylor herself to not let Scooter gain a single cent from the it? TAYLOR SWIFT IS A GENIUS ???? pic.twitter.com/PkMgLFPzIc — Hana (@MissAmericHANA) May 25, 2020

Taylor Swift made a cover of her own song Look What You Made Me Do for Killing Eve under the alias Nils Sjöberg so Scooter wouldn’t make any coin, tweeted about it and is now laughing her ass off on Tumblr at how we connected the dots… I Stan the right women pic.twitter.com/m7qwwLMHcs — Ben (@TS7Track3) May 25, 2020

“Look What You Made Me Do” was the lead single for “Reputation.” The song addressed Swift’s feud with Kanye West and, more broadly, her feelings of betrayal and loss of agency.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.