Taylor Swift's feud with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West has gone nuclear

Taylor Swift. Photo: Getty

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images.

It’s not yet a bloody feud of Shakespeare’s Montague v Capulet proportions, but an ongoing fight over Kanye West’s song “Famous” involving Taylor Swift has gone up another notch after West’s wife, Kim Kardashian, took to Snapchat claiming Swift was lying.

West’s wife reignited the argument just before the latest episode of her reality TV show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, aired, featuring her accusing swift of lying and “playing the victim again”.

Exquisite timing.

Just in case you’re wondering how this Balkanisation of the rich and famous came about, it dates back to the 2009 MTV music video awards when West interrupted Swift’s acceptance speech with his now notorious “I’mma let you finish” rant backing Beyonce.

He subsequently apologised to Swift, but 12 months later was claiming his intervention put the country singer on magazine covers everywhere and helped her sell records, then complaining that “Taylor never came to my defense at any interview. And rode the waves and rode it and rode it”.

Things seemed to have settled down until West released his new single, “Famous”, at the start of the year, with the lyrics “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex/Why? I made that bitch famous/Goddamn, I made that bitch famous.”

It all went down from there, especially after Swift won album of the year at the Grammys for a second time – the first woman to do so – and in an acceptance speech many saw as a veiled reference to West, said: “There are going to be people along the way who try to undercut your success or take credit for your accomplishments or your fame.”

Meanwhile, her camp was throwing it back at West denying he called “for approval, but to ask Taylor to release his single ‘Famous’ on her Twitter account” saying “She declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message.”

From there on, hostilities escalated, with Kardashian entering the fray in an interview with GQ, saying Swift “totally knew that that was coming out. She wanted to all of a sudden act like she didn’t”.

Keen to defend his honour, she continued “I swear, my husband gets so much shit for things [when] he really was doing proper protocol and even called to get it approved”.

And there’s a video.

Here’s how GQ recounts things in Kardashian’s words:

“I don’t know why she just, you know, flipped all of a sudden…. It was funny because [on the call with Kanye, Taylor] said, ‘When I get on the Grammy red carpet, all the media is going to think that I’m so against this, and I’ll just laugh and say, ‘The joke’s on you, guys. I was in on it the whole time.’ And I’m like, wait, but [in] your Grammy speech, you completely dissed my husband just to play the victim again.”

Today, Kardashian hit the nuclear button with her Snapchat posts of the footage:

PART 1: Kanye calling Taylor Swift to tell her about the #FAMOUS lyrics. Courtesy of KKW. pic.twitter.com/TIiqxxzLUh — TeamKanyeDaily (@TeamKanyeDaily) July 18, 2016

PART 2: Taylor agreeing to tell the media she was in on the #FAMOUS lyrics from the beginning. ?: KKW. pic.twitter.com/PbXUnGreas — TeamKanyeDaily (@TeamKanyeDaily) July 18, 2016

The video is a minefield in itself, as the GQ interview outlines while explaining that West commissions videographers to film when he’s recording.

Kardashian told GQ that Swift’s lawyers sent her a letter saying “Don’t ever let that footage come out of me saying that. Destroy it.”

Here’s how the writer Caity Weaver tries to untangle things:

I ask Kim how Taylor Swift’s people could have known about the footage, if Swift didn’t even realize she was being recorded in the first place. Kim tells me she isn’t sure, but she thinks someone from Team Kanye might have called someone from Team Taylor.

Swift made her views known this afternoon:

That moment when Kanye West secretly records your phone call, then Kim posts it on the Internet. pic.twitter.com/4GJqdyykQu — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 18, 2016

And here’s the thing if you listen to the seemingly heavily edited Snapchat. West reads her the lyric about wanted to have sex with her. He makes no mention of calling her a bitch, which is the key thing the two sides have been fighting over.

It looks like for haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate for some time to come.

And no one’s shaking it off.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.