There's one big flaw in Taylor Swift's response to the Kanye recording

Grammys/CBS Taylor Swift seemed mad for a different reason during her Grammys acceptance speech.

On Sunday night, Kim Kardashian released a series of videos on Snapchat showing a phone call between Kanye West and Taylor Swift.

The recording shows West explaining the song “Famous” to her before its release, and Swift seemingly approving it.

The song features the lyrics, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that b**** famous.”

Swift quickly released a statement about the phone call on Instagram. In it, she argues that she never knew Kanye was going to call her a “b****” in the song, and that’s why she criticised it so strongly after its release:



“Where is the video of Kanye telling me he was going to call me ‘that b****’ in his song?” Swift wrote.

However, if you go back and look at Swift’s response to the song in February, her criticism went beyond Kanye’s use of the word “b****.”

In her Grammys acceptance speech for Album of the Year, she criticised Kanye for taking credit for her success.

“I want to say to all the young women out there: there are going to be people along the way who will try to undercut your success or take credit for your accomplishments or your fame,” she said.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

That’s a criticism of the entire sentiment behind “Famous,” not just a criticism of one word.

The problem is that Swift knew about the sentiment behind “Famous” from her phone call with Kanye, and seemingly approved of it.

At one point in the call, she specifically said it’s “fine” for Kanye to say he made her famous:

“You’ve got to tell the story the way that it happened to you and the way that you experienced it. Like, you honestly didn’t know who I was before that. It doesn’t matter if I sold seven million of that album before you did that, which is what happened, you didn’t know who I was before that. It’s fine.”

In her statement, Taylor made it seem like her only issue with the song was the word “b****.” But that’s not what she talked about in her Grammys speech.

Watch the phone call below:

Entire video of Kanye West speaking with Taylor Swift on the phone about the ‘Famous’ lyrics. pic.twitter.com/8Rb2rg3t6I

— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 18, 2016

NOW WATCH: Look what a world champion pastry chef can do with dessert



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.