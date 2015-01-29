Taylor Swift Just Trademarked A Bunch Of Phrases From Her Latest Album

Taylor Swift had a huge 2014.

She released a new album, and basically dominated American pop culture across multiple forms of media.

She’s also become quite a figure in the entertainment business. Earlier this year, she made the decision to rip all of her albums off Spotify, saying “I didn’t see that happening, perception-wise, when I put my music on Spotify. Everybody’s complaining about how music sales are shrinking, but nobody’s changing the way they’re doing things. They keep running towards streaming, which is, for the most part, what has been shrinking the numbers of paid album sales.”

Now, in another business move, she’s trademarking catchphrases from her latest album “1989,” according to Rolling Stone.

She’s trademarked five phrases in all with the US government, according to the legal database Justia.

Here they are:

“Party Like It’s 1989”

“This Sick Beat”

“Cause We Never Go Out Of Style”

“Could Show You Incredible Things”

“Nice To Meet You, Where You Been”

Lucas Jackson/Reuters Singer Taylor Swift performs on ABC’s ‘Good Morning America’ to promote her new album ‘1989’ in New York, October 30, 2014. Swift recently pulled all of her albums from Spotify.

These trademarks prohibit certain items from using the phrases on certain things.

All sorts of stuff like musical instruments, paper products, stickers, decals, handbags, guitar straps, shopping bags — and wind chimes.

Each phrase has a specific group of prohibited items assciated with it. You can check them out in their entirety at Justia.

