Taylor Swift just nailed her speech when presenting Kanye West with the Video Vanguard Award

Take that. Photo: Kevork Djansezian/ Getty.

Taylor Swift has just presented Kanye West with the Video Vanguard Award — and she absolutely nailed it.

If you don’t remember, this is what happened at the VMA Awards in 2009:

West interrupted Swift to tell her that Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time, delivering his most famous line, “Imma let you finish, but…”

Tonight, Swift put the past behind her to present West with the award – but she added a little tribute to mark the occasion.

“I have been a fan of his since I can remember because Kanye defines what it is to be a creative force in music, fashion, and well, life,” Swift said.

“I’m really happy for you and Imma let you finish, but Kanye has had one of the greatest careers of all time!”

The crowd loved it.

Now it looks like she has a new member of her girl gang.

See it here.

Video of Taylor Swift presenting the Vinguard Awards #VMAs (via @MTV) Lovely speech by Taylor http://t.co/78RD6Cp9GG — Taylor Swift Videos (@TaylorSwiftVid) August 31, 2015

West then went to make the mother of all speeches. We’d tell you what he said but we stopped listening after a couple of minutes.

