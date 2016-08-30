Taylor Swift casually showed up for jury duty, and people freaked out

Taylor Swift was notably absent from the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night, and it seems that a jury duty appearance in Nashville Monday morning could be at least one reason that kept her from making it to the Madison Square Garden award show in New York City.

Swift’s fellow jurors took to social media in disbelief with a string of photos and videos of the pop star on Monday morning when they spotted her doing her required public service.

My mum just causally has jury duty with Taylor SWIFT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/mP4RYQRh8p

— Madi (@ToxicSwiftx) August 29, 2016

How cool is this pic.twitter.com/cIzrZBbCDB

— Tracy Bates (@TracysActivism) August 29, 2016

While it is impressive to see a huge star like Swift taking on the humble, everyday tasks of the average American citizen, there isn’t exactly an “I’m a celebrity” loophole on jury-duty forms.

Celebrites have notably shown up for jury duty before, though they don’t always make it far. Madonna was reportedly excused after two hours because her presence would have been a “distraction.”

