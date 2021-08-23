Taylor Swift said ‘let the games begin’ in her first TikTok post, continuing her legacy as an extremely ‘online’ artist

Taylor Swift attends the 2021 Grammys. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Taylor Swift joined TikTok on Monday with the verified account @taylorswift.

Her first post showed off outfits reminiscent of her three most recently released albums.

It also included a nod to “Red (Taylor’s Version),” which comes out on November 19.

Taylor Swift, one of the most “online” musicians of the modern age, has finally joined TikTok.

The 31-year-old artist posted her first video on the app on Monday morning, launching her already verified account @taylorswift. The account, which has been picking up thousands of followers by the minute, features a New Year’s Eve 2020 photo of Swift in a bear costume as its profile picture.

In her first video, Swift poses in outfits that match her most recent albums – “Folklore,” “Evermore,” and “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” – as well as her upcoming November album “Red (Taylor’s Version).” She’s also lip-syncing along to “Screwface Capital” by Dave, which features the lyric, “my outstanding payments swift like Taylor,” a pun on Swift’s name.

“Lots going on at the moment: Red (my version) vinyl is up for presale on my site and oh I’m on tiktok [sic] now let the games begin,” Taylor captioned the post, also adding a smiling cat emoji and the hashtag #SwiftTok.

Swift is well-known for her online presence and interactions with fans, particularly on Tumblr, where she’d frequently chime in on posts about her or her music. She’s also known for leaving breadcrumbs and hints at upcoming projects on social media. And, of course, she’s more than willing to throw out jokes and memes about her own music.

Swift’s music has sparked trend after trend on TikTok, from “Love Story” dance remixes to texting your exes out of the blue. Now that she’s on TikTok, she seems poised to create plenty herself.

