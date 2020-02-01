Everything we know about Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's famously private relationship

Tony Barson/Getty Images; Dominik Bindl/Getty Images Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have maintained a private relationship.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have successfully kept their relationship clouded in mystery for more than three years.

Unlike the 30-year-old singer’s past relationships with stars like Joe Jonas,Calvin Harris, and Tom Hiddleston, Swift’s romance with Alwyn has evolved behind closed doors and far away from cameras.

From wearing disguises to dodging press questions about each other, the “Love Story” singer and the “Mary Queen of Scots” actor have put forth a valiant effort to keep their romance out of the spotlight, which has only further fascinated outsiders.

Fans have clung to each lyric, appearance, and photograph of the couple in the hopes of gaining insight into their relationship. Several of Swift’s tracks including “Gorgeous” and “Dress” have ignited speculation about the songs’ subject matter and led to theories about the relationship.

Most recently, Swift and Alwyn showed a rare glimpse of PDA at the 2020 Golden Globes, confirming that their private relationship has been going strong – and remains as airtight as ever.

Here’s everything we know about Swift and Alwyn’s romance.

Fans speculate that they first met at the 2016 Met Gala.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images; Mike Coppola/Getty Images Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift both attended the 2016 Met Gala.

Both Alwyn and Swift attended the 2016 Met Gala, which was themed “Manus X Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology.”

She was in a relationship with Calvin Harris, who wasn’t at the event, however fans speculated that the British actor and singer met at the gala based on the lyrics to Swift’s song, “Dress.“

“Flashback when you met me / Your buzzcut and my hair bleached,” she sings. Alwyn showed up to the Met Gala with a shaved head, and Swift donned a bleached blonde bob with her Louis Vuitton dress.

Swift hasn’t confirmed that the lyrics are about Alwyn.

Swift and Alwyn separately attended the same private Kings of Leon concert in New York City in October 2016.

Raymond Hall/Getty Images Taylor Swift and Dakota Johnson attended a private Kings of Leon concert in 2016.

One month after her breakup with Hiddleston, Swift and her friends attended a private Kings of Leon concert at The Bowery Hotel in New York. A fan website released a video revealing that Alwyn was at the concert as well, although it remains unclear if the pair interacted inside the closed-door event.

The “Delicate” singer reportedly wore disguises to remain incognito during the early stages of their relationship.

Jackson Lee/Getty Images Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn were photographed by the paparazzi.

In May 2017, The Sun reported that Swift and Alwyn had been secretly dating for months.

A source told The Sun that the singer flew to see her British beau in London “via private jets and her security has made it a military-like mission to prevent her from being seen.”

The outlet also reported that, “She’s been walking around with Joe in London using disguises, like scarves and hats, to keep her identity under wraps.”

From the time that the couple met, fans have speculated that the “Boy Erased” actor has served as a muse for Swift’s work.

John Salangsang/Invision/AP; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn began dating in 2016.

Fans have continuously picked up on small details that Swift included in her work that have potentially alluded to her boyfriend.

For example, the number “91” appeared in the “…Ready For It?”music video. Speculations arose that the number stood for 1991, which is the year Alwyn was born. She also types “21” into the keypad, and many viewers pointed out that her boyfriend’s birthday is February 21.

Swift has also appeared to express her admiration for Alwyn in the lyrics of multiple songs.

In her track “Gorgeous,” the singer wrote about falling in love with someone while already in a relationship. She sings, “You should take it as a compliment / That I got drunk and made fun of the way you talk,” potentially referring to the British actor’s accent.

She also gave rise to allegations that the song was about the blue-eyed “Harriet” actor, singing, “Ocean-blue eyes lookin’ in mine / I feel like I might sink and drown and die.”

Ed Sheeran, who’s close friends with Swift, expressed his approval of the relationship in October 2017.

Anna Webber/Getty Images Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift have been friends since 2012.

The “Shape of You” singer called the fellow Brit a “really, really friendly, really good dude” on Capital London’s Breakfast Show in October 2017. “They are very much in love, they have quite a low-key relationship, which Taylor likes. It’s normal, and no one really knows about it right now.”

Alwyn and Swift then watched Sheeran perform at London’s Jingle Bell Ball the next month, and fans captured videos of the couple dancing and kissing to the song “Perfect.”

Her 2018 cover of Earth, Wind & Fire’s song “September” dropped a hint about their romance.

Dave Hogan/ABA/Getty Images Taylor Swift recently released her seventh studio album, ‘Lover.’

Swift performed a cover of Earth, Wind & Fire’s classic song “September” in April 2018. However, she changed the lyrics from “September 21” to “September 28,” and fans speculated that the new date was the day Alwyn professed his love to Swift.

Swift endorsed a Tumblr post explaining the theory.

Alwyn and Swift haven’t posted an Instagram photo together, however they both posed in the exact same spot.

Joe Alwyn/Instagram; Taylor Swift/Instagram Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift shared Instagram posts taken in the same location.

Fans got the closest thing to a couple photo thus far in May 2018: identical solo shots from Swift and Alwyn posted to Instagram one day apart.

Swift promoted Alwyn’s movie “The Favourite” in a November 2018 Instagram post.

Jackson Lee/Getty Images Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn were in New York City in 2018.

Alwyn played the role of Baron Masham in the 2018 period piece drama “The Favourite,” and Swift called the film “absolutely phenomenal” the day before its release.

She also supported Alwyn leading up to the premiere and accompanied him to the showing at the New York Film Festival at Lincoln Centre in September 2018.

Alwyn told The Sunday Times that he found it “flattering” that Swift used him as inspiration for her music.

Steve Granitz / Contributor / Getty Images Joe Alwyn attended the 2020 Golden Globes.

Swift has drawn lyrical inspiration from her romantic relationships in the past, and her recent work has followed suit. Fans speculated that tracks on albums such as “Reputation” and “Lover” were coded with messaging about Alwyn. However, Swift hasn’t confirmed that the songs are about her current partner.

In a December 2018 interview with The Sunday Times, the actor was asked if being the subject of his girlfriend’s songs bothered him.

“No, not at all. No. It’s flattering,” he replied, which was more than he had said in past interviews about the singer.

Earlier that month, he defended his stance on privacy in an interview with Esquire. When asked if he was aware of the challenges that come with dating the superstar, Alwyn said the following:

“I didn’t seek out advice on that. Because I know what I feel about it. I think there’s a very clear line as to what somebody should share, or feel like they have to share, and what they don’t want to and shouldn’t have to.”

Swift’s 2019 song “Cruel Summer” hinted that she grappled with feelings for the actor before they started dating — when she was still with Tom Hiddleston.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images, Taylor Hill/FilmMagic, and Cindy Ord/Getty Images Taylor Swift dated Tom Hiddleston before she became involved with Joe Alwyn.

Swift’s 2019 song “Cruel Summer” hinted that the singer had feelings for Alwyn the summer before they started dating, when she was still seeing Hiddleston.

“I don’t wanna keep secrets just to keep you / And I snuck in through the garden gate / Every night that summer just to seal my fate,” the lyrics read.

Swift included a journal entry about their relationship with one of the deluxe editions of her 2019 album “Lover.”

Republic Records Taylor Swift debuted her highly anticipated album ‘Lover’ on August 23.

The singer included photocopied pages of her journal entries in deluxe versions of her 2019 album “Lover.” One excerpt emphasised the importance of privacy to her and Alwyn.

Dated January 3, 2017, Swift wrote, “I’m essentially based in London, hiding out trying to protect us from the nasty world that just wants to ruin things.”

She also divulged that they had been successful in keeping their relationship a secret and continued, “We have been together and no one has found out for 3 months now. I want it to stay that way because I don’t want anything about this to change.”

The “Cats” actress strolled into a BAFTA after-party with Alwyn instead of attending the 2019 Grammys.

Ricky Vigil/Getty Images Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift attended a BAFTA after-party.

The singer skipped the 2019 Grammys, despite receiving a nomination for best pop vocal album for her album “Reputation,” to attend a BAFTA after-party with Alwyn. “The Favourite” garnered seven BAFTA wins.

Swift congratulated the film’s cast, which included Olivia Colman and Emma Stone, in an Instagram post, but Alwyn wasn’t pictured.

In an August 2019 interview with The Guardian, Swift refused to open up about Alwyn, saying “our relationship isn’t up for discussion.”

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Taylor Swift released her album ‘Lover’ in 2019.

Swift steered clear of addressing her relationship with Alwyn during an August 2019 interview with The Guardian.

“I’ve learned that if I do, people think it’s up for discussion, and our relationship isn’t up for discussion,” she said.

The singer continued, “If you and I were having a glass of wine right now, we’d be talking about it – but it’s just that it goes out into the world. That’s where the boundary is, and that’s where my life has become manageable. I really want to keep it feeling manageable.”

The couple made a rare public appearance together at the 2020 Golden Globes.

Steve Granitz/WireImage; Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn sat together at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards.

The couple walked the red carpet separately but sat together at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday. Swift presented the award for best animated feature film and was nominated for best original song for her song “Beautiful Ghosts,” which was featured in the movie “Cats.”

Photos of the duo surfaced from inside of the event and the after-party, and they appeared smitten.

Swift’s Netflix documentary was released in January 2020, and Alwyn shows his face in one scene.

Tremolo Productions/Netflix Taylor Swift hugged Joe Alwyn after one of her shows on the Reputation Stadium Tour.

The pop star’s Netflix documentary “Taylor Swift: Miss Americana” doesn’t focus on her relationship, however Alwyn does appear briefly. At one point, she opens up about falling in love with him.

“I also was falling in love with someone who had a really wonderfully normal, balanced, grounded life and we decided together that we wanted our relationship to be private,” she says.

The actor is also featured when Swift runs backstage to hug him after a concert on her Reputation Stadium Tour.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.