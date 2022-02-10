A comprehensive timeline of Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s private relationship

Swift talked about her relationship with Alwyn in her Rolling Stone cover story.

The artist spoke about how her private relationship with Alwyn has affected her life and allowed her to feel more “bits of normalcy” in her November 2020 Rolling Stone cover story with Paul McCartney.

“In knowing him and being in the relationship I am in now, I have definitely made decisions that have made my life feel more like a real life and less like just a storyline to be commented on in tabloids,” she told McCartney.

Swift added, “Whether that’s deciding where to live, who to hang out with, when to not take a picture — the idea of privacy feels so strange to try to explain, but it’s really just trying to find bits of normalcy.”

When the “Hey Jude” artist asked if Alwyn sympathizes with the inescapable reality that she exists in the spotlight, Swift responded, “Oh, absolutely.”

She also confirmed that “Peace,” the 15th “Folklore” track, is “rooted” in her personal life and relationship with the British actor. The song was inspired by “how scary” it can be to carve out a “human life within a public life,” especially when the other person has a “grounded, normal way of living.”

“I, oftentimes, in my anxieties, can control how I am as a person and how normal I act and rationalize things, but I cannot control if there are 20 photographers outside in the bushes and what they do and if they follow our car and if they interrupt our lives,” she said.

Swift continued: “I can’t control if there’s going to be a fake weird headline about us in the news tomorrow.”