A comprehensive timeline of Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s private relationship

- Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have been dating for more than four years.
- Fans have speculated that the British actor inspired several of Swift’s tracks.
- Swift also revealed that he cowrote two of her “Folklore” songs and three “Evermore” tracks.
She was in a relationship with Calvin Harris, who wasn’t at the event, however fans speculated that the British actor and singer met at the gala based on the lyrics to Swift’s song, “Dress.“
“Flashback when you met me / Your buzzcut and my hair bleached,” she sings. Alwyn showed up to the Met Gala with a shaved head, and Swift donned a bleached blonde bob with her Louis Vuitton dress.
Swift hasn’t confirmed that the lyrics are about Alwyn.
A source told The Sun that the singer flew to see her British beau in London “via private jets and her security has made it a military-like mission to prevent her from being seen.”
The outlet also reported that, “She’s been walking around with Joe in London using disguises, like scarves and hats, to keep her identity under wraps.”
For example, the number “91” appeared in the “…Ready For It?” music video. Speculations arose that the number stood for 1991, which is the year Alwyn was born. She also types “21” into the keypad, and many viewers pointed out that her boyfriend’s birthday is February 21.
Swift has also appeared to express her admiration for Alwyn in the lyrics of multiple songs.
In her track “Gorgeous,” the singer wrote about falling in love with someone while already in a relationship. She sings, “You should take it as a compliment / That I got drunk and made fun of the way you talk,” potentially referring to the British actor’s accent.
She also gave rise to allegations that the song was about the blue-eyed “Harriet” actor, singing, “Ocean-blue eyes lookin’ in mine / I feel like I might sink and drown and die.”
Alwyn and Swift then watched Sheeran perform at London’s Jingle Bell Ball the next month, and fans captured videos of the couple dancing and kissing to the song “Perfect.”
Swift endorsed a Tumblr post explaining the theory.
She also supported Alwyn leading up to the premiere and accompanied him to the showing at the New York Film Festival at Lincoln Center in September 2018.
In a December 2018 interview with The Sunday Times, the actor was asked if being the subject of his girlfriend’s songs bothered him.
“No, not at all. No. It’s flattering,” he replied, which was more than he had said in past interviews about the singer.
Earlier that month, he defended his stance on privacy in an interview with Esquire. When asked if he was aware of the challenges that come with dating the superstar, Alwyn said the following:
“I didn’t seek out advice on that. Because I know what I feel about it. I think there’s a very clear line as to what somebody should share, or feel like they have to share, and what they don’t want to and shouldn’t have to.”
“I don’t wanna keep secrets just to keep you / And I snuck in through the garden gate / Every night that summer just to seal my fate,” the lyrics read.
Dated January 3, 2017, Swift wrote, “I’m essentially based in London, hiding out trying to protect us from the nasty world that just wants to ruin things.”
She also divulged that they had been successful in keeping their relationship a secret and continued, “We have been together and no one has found out for 3 months now. I want it to stay that way because I don’t want anything about this to change.”
Swift congratulated the film’s cast, which included Olivia Colman and Emma Stone, in an Instagram post, but Alwyn wasn’t pictured.
“I’ve learned that if I do, people think it’s up for discussion, and our relationship isn’t up for discussion,” she said.
The singer continued, “If you and I were having a glass of wine right now, we’d be talking about it – but it’s just that it goes out into the world. That’s where the boundary is, and that’s where my life has become manageable. I really want to keep it feeling manageable.”
Photos of the duo surfaced from inside of the event and the after-party, and they appeared smitten.
“I also was falling in love with someone who had a really wonderfully normal, balanced, grounded life and we decided together that we wanted our relationship to be private,” she says.
The actor is also featured when Swift runs backstage to hug him after a concert on her Reputation Stadium Tour.
A fan seated above Swift and Alwyn recorded several videos of the couple kissing and hugging. When the pop star won the award for best solo act in the world, she embraced the actor and kissed him once again.
Although the “Clean” singer didn’t appear in his story, fans recognized Benjamin from her own social media activity and realized that Alwyn was self-isolating with Swift during the coronavirus pandemic.
Not only was the 16-track album much different than her previous discography, but the lyrics weren’t all autobiographical.
Instead, Swift said she took the perspective of people “I’ve never met, people I’ve known, or those I wish I hadn’t.”
Despite her precautionary message to fans, they grew concerned that tracks like “The 1” and “Exile” hinted at a real-life breakup with Alwyn. However, the singer reportedly began writing the album in April, weeks before Alwyn posted an Instagram showing that they were isolating together during the pandemic.
Swift’s love song “Invisible String,” the 11th track on the album, seems to confirm that she’s still in a relationship with Alwyn.
Like she did in past tracks that are rumored to be about the British actor, she filled “Invisible String” with gold imagery and even mentioned his teenage gig working at a yogurt shop.
Fans also began wondering if Alwyn played a larger role than merely serving as romantic inspiration for the surprise album after Swift listed one of her collaborators as William Bowery — a name that some people suspected to serve as a pseudonym for Alwyn.
However, Swift hasn’t confirmed whether or not Alwyn assisted her in writing tracks on “Folklore,” and this is just one of many theories about who Bowery could be.
Although she wasn’t in the picture, a source told E! News that the songstress was with Alwyn on the trip.
“Taylor has been based in Nashville, but she just went to Park City, Utah for a few days with Joe,” the source said. “They’re back in LA.”
“In knowing him and being in the relationship I am in now, I have definitely made decisions that have made my life feel more like a real life and less like just a storyline to be commented on in tabloids,” she told McCartney.
Swift added, “Whether that’s deciding where to live, who to hang out with, when to not take a picture — the idea of privacy feels so strange to try to explain, but it’s really just trying to find bits of normalcy.”
When the “Hey Jude” artist asked if Alwyn sympathizes with the inescapable reality that she exists in the spotlight, Swift responded, “Oh, absolutely.”
She also confirmed that “Peace,” the 15th “Folklore” track, is “rooted” in her personal life and relationship with the British actor. The song was inspired by “how scary” it can be to carve out a “human life within a public life,” especially when the other person has a “grounded, normal way of living.”
“I, oftentimes, in my anxieties, can control how I am as a person and how normal I act and rationalize things, but I cannot control if there are 20 photographers outside in the bushes and what they do and if they follow our car and if they interrupt our lives,” she said.
Swift continued: “I can’t control if there’s going to be a fake weird headline about us in the news tomorrow.”
“There’s been a lot of discussion about William Bowery and his identity ’cause it’s not a real person,” she told her collaborators Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff in “Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions.”
“William Bowery is Joe,” she said, continuing, “Joe plays piano beautifully, and he’s always just playing and making things up and kind of creating things.”
The musician explained that the British actor wrote the piano portion and first verse of “Exile” on his own.
After Swift heard Alwyn singing the fourth track, she knew it should be a duet.
“I was entranced and asked if we could keep writing that one. It was pretty obvious that it should be a duet ’cause he’s got such a low voice and it sounded really good sung down there and in that register,” she said.
Alwyn had also already written the entire chorus of “Betty” by the time Swift heard it for the first time.
“I just heard Joe singing the entire fully formed chorus of ‘Betty’ from another room. And I just was like, ‘Hello,'” she recalled.
Because the couple was quarantined together during the pandemic, Swift suggested they try writing music together. And when they worked on “Betty,” she realized that she “thought it sounded really good from a man’s voice, from a masculine perspective.”
“I’ve written so many songs from a female’s perspective of wanting a male’s apology that we decided to make it a teenage boy’s perspective apologizing after he loses the love of his life because he’s been foolish,” she explained.
Again using the pseudonym William Bowery, the actor is credited as a cowriter on three “Evermore” tracks: “Champagne Problems,” “Coney Island,” and “Evermore.”
Two of the songs, “Champagne Problems” and “Coney Island,” are about breakups, which led fans to joke about what it was like for the couple to write them.
The couple held hands, and all three individuals wore masks, as seen in a photograph published by E! News.
An anonymous source told the outlet that Swift has been splitting her time between England and Nashville during the pandemic.
“She is back and forth between Nashville and England spending time with her family and with Joe’s family. They take walks in the neighborhood and go on hikes to get fresh air,” they said, adding that Alwyn often “comes along.”
As fans took notice of the line, which many considered misogynistic, “RESPECT TAYLOR SWIFT” began trending on Twitter, Insider’s Callie Ahlgrim reported.
The musician responded directly, slamming the joke as “lazy” and “deeply sexist” on Twitter.
“How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse s— as FuNnY. Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you Happy Women’s History Month I guess,” she wrote.
Alwyn, who hadn’t liked a tweet since November 2020, returned to the social media platform to like Swift’s message as a gesture of support.
“Joe, who is the first person that I play every single song that I write, and I had the best time writing songs with you in quarantine,” she said into the microphone.
Alwyn discussed the series during a media presentation at the Cable and Television Association for Marketing in February 2022. When asked to share his personal opinion on open relationships, the actor responded by saying that such an arrangement seems “exhausting” but reasoned that “people can do what they want and makes them happy.”
He added: “I’m obviously happy in a monogamous relationship.”
