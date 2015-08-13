Here's the $7.2 million castle Taylor Swift was rumoured to be buying

Dennis Green
Taylor Swift CastleSavillisThe Tower of Lethendy.

Rumours swirled this week that pop star Taylor Swift was purchasing her very own Scottish castle to be closer to the family home of her DJ boyfriend, Calvin Harris. 

She has since denied the rumour with this tweet:

Called “Tower of Lethendy,” the historic castle is nestled in the hills — just one hour’s drive from Edinburgh, Scotland, where Harris’ parents live.

Despite the fact that Taylor is not buying the castle, the publicity she’s given the $US7.2 million estate is probably music to the listing agent’s ears. 

Savills Real Estate is handling the listing. 

Dating back to the 16th Century, the Tower of Lethendy is steeped in history.

Savillis

It's surrounded by two private driveways and 39 acres of orchards and gardens.

Savillis

It was built with local red sandstone under a slate roof.

Savillis

The interior of the castle is rather cosy and bright -- no dungeons here.

Savillis

The knight's armour is a nice touch.

Savillis

Ceilings are low and coffered, but windows are plentiful.

Savillis

Rich wood paneling is omnipresent.

Savillis

The spacious study has plenty of room to get important work done.

Savillis

In the sunny kitchen, all the modern cooking conveniences have been thought of.

Savillis

The ceiling of formal dining room is intricately detailed.

Savillis

Reading isn't the only pastime in the stately library.

Savillis

Each of the seven bedrooms are generously appointed in the square-footage department.

Savillis

If you demand a room with a fireplace, you're spoiled for choice.

Savillis

Outside, two guest cottages rest on the grounds.

Savillis

This kidney-shaped swimming pool holds court behind one of the cottages.

Savillis

The property consists of nearly 40 acres.

Savillis

And of course there's a tennis court.

Savillis

The grounds look to be ripped from a fairy tale book.

Savillis

Fancy a round of golf? The estate has its own 18-hole golf course.

Savillis

Finally, a well-manicured garden completes the castle.

Savillis

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.