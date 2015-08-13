Here's the $7.2 million castle Taylor Swift was rumoured to be buying

Savillis The Tower of Lethendy.

Rumours swirled this week that pop star Taylor Swift was purchasing her very own Scottish castle to be closer to the family home of her DJ boyfriend, Calvin Harris.

She has since denied the rumour with this tweet:

“Cause baby I could build a castle out of all the bricks they threw at me”-a line from New RomanticsBut I’m not actually buying a castle.

— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 11, 2015

Called “Tower of Lethendy,” the historic castle is nestled in the hills — just one hour’s drive from Edinburgh, Scotland, where Harris’ parents live.

Despite the fact that Taylor is not buying the castle, the publicity she’s given the $US7.2 million estate is probably music to the listing agent’s ears.

Savills Real Estate is handling the listing.

Dating back to the 16th Century, the Tower of Lethendy is steeped in history. Savillis It's surrounded by two private driveways and 39 acres of orchards and gardens. Savillis It was built with local red sandstone under a slate roof. Savillis The interior of the castle is rather cosy and bright -- no dungeons here. Savillis The knight's armour is a nice touch. Savillis Ceilings are low and coffered, but windows are plentiful. Savillis Rich wood paneling is omnipresent. Savillis The spacious study has plenty of room to get important work done. Savillis In the sunny kitchen, all the modern cooking conveniences have been thought of. Savillis The ceiling of formal dining room is intricately detailed. Savillis Reading isn't the only pastime in the stately library. Savillis Each of the seven bedrooms are generously appointed in the square-footage department. Savillis If you demand a room with a fireplace, you're spoiled for choice. Savillis Outside, two guest cottages rest on the grounds. Savillis This kidney-shaped swimming pool holds court behind one of the cottages. Savillis The property consists of nearly 40 acres. Savillis And of course there's a tennis court. Savillis The grounds look to be ripped from a fairy tale book. Savillis Fancy a round of golf? The estate has its own 18-hole golf course. Savillis Finally, a well-manicured garden completes the castle. Savillis

