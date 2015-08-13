Here's the $7.2 million castle Taylor Swift was rumoured to be buying

Rumours swirled this week that pop star Taylor Swift was purchasing her very own Scottish castle to be closer to the family home of her DJ boyfriend, Calvin Harris.
She has since denied the rumour with this tweet:
“Cause baby I could build a castle out of all the bricks they threw at me”-a line from New RomanticsBut I’m not actually buying a castle.
— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 11, 2015
Called “Tower of Lethendy,” the historic castle is nestled in the hills — just one hour’s drive from Edinburgh, Scotland, where Harris’ parents live.
Despite the fact that Taylor is not buying the castle, the publicity she’s given the $US7.2 million estate is probably music to the listing agent’s ears.
Savills Real Estate is handling the listing.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.