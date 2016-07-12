Taylor Swift earned more money than any other celebrity this year

Taylor Swift is raking in the dough.

The Grammy-award winning artist moved up seven places from last year to become Forbes’ top-earning celebrity of 2016.

Thanks to the success of her “1989” World Tour and sponsorship deals with brands like Keds and Apple, Swift earned $170 million dollars over the past year.

That amount is more than double the $80 million she earned in 2015 — which placed her at No. 8 last year — and the most she’s ever earned in a year.

The full Forbes Celebrity 100 list will be released later today.

