Taylor Swift Has a New Ad Endorsement Deal [THE BRIEF]

Photo: Steven Lawton/Getty Images

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:Taylor Swift is the new face of Keds shoes. The campaign is targeted to “brave” girls between the ages of 13 and 24. The campaign, which is budgeted at about $20 million, uses phrases like, “Try things. Say hi already. Laugh a lot. Mess up. apologise. Mess up again. Hug people. Take chances. Trust yourself.”



According to Google’s Q4, ad revenue rose 19 per cent and ad prices dropped six per cent.

Chanel is doing an agency review of its $100 million-plus media account. MEC worked with Chanel for more than a decade. Could it have been the Brad Pitt ad?

A study by Aggregated Knowledge of 25 different campaigns found that Facebook leads to a 24 per cent sales boost.

Yodle is the top Google AdWords premier SMB partner in North America for mobile online advertising.

David Fisher joined Arnold WW as director of integrated production from TBWA/Chiat/Day.

Previously on Business Insider Advertising:

Check Out These Awful “Ads” With “Unnecessary” Quotes

Larry Page Hints Mobile Advertising May Become More Expensive Than Desktop

These Are Twitter’s Early Sketches For Its Logo — And They’re Really Bizarre

Here’s The One Thing We Know About The Return Of ‘Mad Men’

This Blender Ad May Drive More Actual Sales Than Every Super Bowl Commercial Running This Year

5 Ad Execs Tell Us What They Really Think Of Facebook’s Graph Search

Here’s Facebook’s Official Policy For Punishing Ad Clients Who Don’t Do As They’re Told

Audi’s Super Bowl Spot Looks Like A Taylor Swift Music Video For Dudes

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.