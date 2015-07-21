Taylor Swift is expanding her empire to China

Taylor Swift is planning to expand her empire to China.

The Grammy-winning singer will release a clothing line with JD.com, the second-largest e-commerce company in China, according to Jennifer Kaplan at Bloomberg News.

The line will include “dresses, sweatshirts, and other tops.”

JD hopes the deal with Swift will help it take market share from e-commerce giant Alibaba.

Swift will be touring in China later this year.

The singer has a shoe line through American company Keds.

She also sells clothing on her official website.

The singer also opened and closed last year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, where she walked among the models.

Swift also has serious sway over her fan base.

When Abercrombie & Fitch released a shirt that said “more boyfriends than t.s.,” fans protested until it was pulled from shelves. An independent shirt company designed a garment listing her love interests, and promptly received death threats.

Meanwhile, Victoria’s Secret is the first big clothing brand to harness Swift’s power for good. By hiring Swift to perform and treating her with utmost respect, the brand won the approval of the so-called Swifties.

JD.com will likely reap big benefits from working with Swift.

