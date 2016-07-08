Taylor Swift is in Australia

Pop super star Taylor Swift has arrived in Sydney this morning with her partner Tom Hiddleston.

The new couple, who have been dubbed Hiddleswift, have been the talk of Hollywood over the past three weeks, after they got together soon after Swift broke up with UK DJ Calvin Harris.

The quick rebound has some people questioning the legitimacy of the relationship.

Hiddleswift are heading to the Gold Coast where Hiddleston is starring in the new Thor movie, Thor: Ragnarok.

Hiddleston’s Thor co-star Mark Ruffalo, who is already Down Under, caught a lift in a Gold Coast UberX car on the weekend. Gen Rota at Popsugar Australia has all the details on that here.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports the couple will land in Queensland shortly before 11am then fly to a private residence in the hinterland, perhaps Chris Hemsworth’s palatial estate in Byron Bay.

The pair had a nice LA tan when they arrived in Sydney. Although Swift might need some warmer clothes with tops of just 21 on the Gold Coast today.

This fan got the attention of Hiddleston as they arrived.

#taylorswift #tomhiddleston #taytay A photo posted by jaydenseyfarth (@jaydenseyfarth) on Jul 7, 2016 at 3:35pm PDT

The pair made their “relationship” Instagram official over the fourth of July holiday in the States with this photo.

?? A photo posted by Britany LaManna (@britmaack) on Jul 5, 2016 at 12:11pm PDT

Hilariously, the internet also had a field day over the photo in which Ryan Reynolds looks trapped and bored at Camp Swift.

