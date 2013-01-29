Taylor Swift Has A Huge New Endorsement Deal [THE BRIEF]

Photo: Featureflash / Shutterstock.com

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:Beyonce might have a $50 million deal to promote Pepsi, but sources told Ad Age that Taylor Swift has been signed on to promote Diet Coke.



Given The Atlantic’s huge Scientology debacle, the media company is completely reevaluating how it does native advertising.

Ad Age came out with its list of top creative agencies. 72andSunny is the ad agency of the year.

Post Foods is taking advantage of the Greek yogurt craze by putting it in its cereal.

Arnold is laying off some of its staff.

Unruly launched a data-driven tool that predicts the “sharability” of ads before they are released.

Red Vines’ Vine video only took five minutes to make.

