Taylor Swift is a badass

60 minutes profiled country music pop star Taylor Swift last night. She’s 21 now. She’s sold millions of records.Watching the segment, I walked away with the following impressions of Swift: She’s smart. She’s very self-aware. She’s her own manager. She’s an entrepreneur.



She’s kind of a badass.

She writes her own songs. She once reacted to a critic’s harsh review by writing what’s become a best-selling anthem against bullies.

She’s an excellent brand manager, in part because she’s authentic.

To this point, consider what she says about being a role model:

“I think about a million people when I’m getting dressed in the morning. That’s just part of my life now. It would be really easy to say, I’m 21 now, I do what I want. You raise your kids. But that’s not the truth of it. The truth of it is that every singer out there with songs on the radio is raising the next generation, so make your words count.”

The most admirable thing about Swift is that she knows how good she’s got it. Asked how it feels to be so successful at such a young age, she doesn’t BS.

She just says: “You know, it’s great. You know, It’s not bad. And it just means I have a lot of time to figure out how I’m going to prove myself over and over and over again and I have time to do it.”

