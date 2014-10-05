Taylor Swift Personally Invited 89 Fans To Attend A Secret Concert At Her Rhode Island Home

Caroline Moss

As if Taylor Swift wasn’t already everyone’s favourite teen queen, she recently invited 89 of her fans, picked at random, to attend a “secret session” Thursday night at her Rhode Island home.

The number of fans comes from her new album, titled “1989,” the year Swift was born.

Instagram user @ToryAmandaRay explains in a photo:





The caption reads:

Well, this is gonna sound really bizarre, but I met THE TAYLOR SWIFT last night!!!

On Thursday, my sister (along with 87 other people) was hand picked & invited by Taylor herself to a “Secret Session” at Taylor’s home in Rhode Island! We were sworn to secrecy; we were only allowed to tell immediate family & we weren’t allowed to post anything on social media.

We hung out with Taylor, at her house, for 6 hours!! Her home was right on the beach, & absolutely beautiful! We all sat in her living room & she played her new album for us, 1989. She sang along to every song & at the end we all danced to Shake It Off!

We got to talk to her parents; they took us out on her balcony which had a perfect view of a lighthouse & the ocean!

There was tons of food, & Taylor even made us homemade cookies! We got goodie bags with tshirts, calendars, & a special key chain made just for us! She was so sweet, & talked to each of us individually & took pix.

Of course, I couldn’t leave without holding a GRAMMY! It was absolutely amazing! Definitely a day I’ll never forget! It was a once in a lifetime opportunity, & I’m so blessed to have been given it to meet one of my role models, & one of the biggest icons of my generation!

This only sounds like probably the celebrity meet-and-greet of a lifetime.

