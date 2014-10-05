Taylor Swift Personally Invited 89 Fans To Attend A Secret Concert At Her Rhode Island Home

As if Taylor Swift wasn’t already everyone’s favourite teen queen, she recently invited 89 of her fans, picked at random, to attend a “secret session” Thursday night at her Rhode Island home.

The number of fans comes from her new album, titled “1989,” the year Swift was born.

Instagram user @ToryAmandaRay explains in a photo:

The caption reads:

Well, this is gonna sound really bizarre, but I met THE TAYLOR SWIFT last night!!!

On Thursday, my sister (along with 87 other people) was hand picked & invited by Taylor herself to a “Secret Session” at Taylor’s home in Rhode Island! We were sworn to secrecy; we were only allowed to tell immediate family & we weren’t allowed to post anything on social media.

We hung out with Taylor, at her house, for 6 hours!! Her home was right on the beach, & absolutely beautiful! We all sat in her living room & she played her new album for us, 1989. She sang along to every song & at the end we all danced to Shake It Off!

We got to talk to her parents; they took us out on her balcony which had a perfect view of a lighthouse & the ocean!

There was tons of food, & Taylor even made us homemade cookies! We got goodie bags with tshirts, calendars, & a special key chain made just for us! She was so sweet, & talked to each of us individually & took pix.

Of course, I couldn’t leave without holding a GRAMMY! It was absolutely amazing! Definitely a day I’ll never forget! It was a once in a lifetime opportunity, & I’m so blessed to have been given it to meet one of my role models, & one of the biggest icons of my generation!